Edge Analytics Market Rise of Smart Cities & Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens Up Opportunities

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global Edge Analytics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 33.65 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the growing demand for real-time intelligence on network devices, the global Edge Analytics Market is forecasted to grow significantly over the forecasted period. Besides, the rising government initiatives in Information and Communication Technology are anticipated to further fuel the market growth in the forecast timeline. Moreover, the rise in the implementation of connected devices is likely to drive the market growth shortly. IoT devices' adoption is growing exponentially, generating massive volumes of data and requiring real-time data analytics.

The lack of standardization of the use of the solution is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The government’s growing initiatives to boost the growth of Information and Communication Technology can potentially augment the demand for edge analytics, thereby driving the market growth. Moreover, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the technology sector, directly impacting the value chain of electronics and the availability of raw materials. The disruption has intensified the remote work with an increasing focus on the analysis and de-risking the end-to-end value chain. This has augmented the need for edge analytics, thereby driving the market growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

• In June 2020, ADRM Software was acquired by Microsoft Corporation. The combination of ADRM 's extensive industry models with Azure's limitless storage and computation would facilitate the generation of an intelligent data lake where data from different business units can be more rapidly harmonized seamlessly.

• In the forecast timeframe, the solution segment is expected to be the largest market with a CAGR of 31.4%. Priority optimization and decentralization of Analytic Edge solutions and thereby avoided conventional techniques for collecting huge amounts of data. The paradigm is relatively recent and is closely aligned with the emergence of a viable future IoT platform.

• The Prescriptive analytics sub-segment is predicted to command the market growth in the projected timeframe. This format of edge analytics offers proper guidance to an employee depending on the live streaming data or to automatically begin a procedure, contextualize live-stream events adhering to the current business requirements, and enhance the potential instruction based on an efficient prototype.

• The Energy & Power sub-segment is projected to dominate the growth of the industry over the estimated timeframe. The application of edge analytics in energy and power facilities such as hydropower stations and wind turbines can rapidly and efficiently detect real-time problems and mitigate production delays.

The Analytic Edge research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the Analytic Edge report are:

AGT Group GmbH, CGI Group Inc., FogHorn Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Apigee Corp., SAP SE, Falkonry Inc., Equinix, Inc., Intel Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Edge Analytics Market on the basis of component, type, deployment, end-use, and region.

• Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Services

o Solution

• Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Prescriptive Analytics

o Descriptive Analytics

o Diagnostic Analytics

o Predictive Analytics

• Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o On-Cloud

o On-Premises

• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Manufacturing

o Energy and Power

o Logistics

o Entertainment

o Healthcare

o Defence

o Telecommunication

o Information Technology

o Retail

o BFSI

o Others

Regional Analysis :

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

