Computer Aided Diagnosis Market Size, Share, Trends, Outlook And Forecast By 2027

Computer Aided Diagnosis Market Trends – Rapid adoption of computer aided diagnosis in routine clinical work

The Computer Aided Diagnosis Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Computer-Aided Diagnosis market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Computer-Aided Diagnosis market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Computer-Aided Diagnosis market.

Computer-aided diagnosis systems aid in digital image processing along with highlighting the crucial sections of such images for enabling medical professionals in making appropriate decisions for patient treatment. Additionally, this CAD technology is made by combining AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced computer vision technology, integrated with pathology and radiological features of image processing.

The growing prevalence of different types of cancer, such as breast, colorectal, lung, and prostate cancers, is the crucial factor propelling the industry. Moreover, the rising awareness regarding the treatments of cancer and frequent medical check-ups have augmented the demand for this medical technology. Furthermore, the rising implementation of these digital imaging techniques has resulted in enhanced CAD solutions, thus, triggered the demand for integrating such solutions with several types of imaging equipment.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

• Mammography segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing incidences of breast cancer and rising adoption of mammography for early stage breast cancer detection.

• Breast cancer segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapidly rising global incidence of cancer, awareness regarding early detection, rising preference for mammography as a preventive step, and increasing demand for early detection to accelerate treatment decisions.

• Diagnostic centers segment is expected to register steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributed to rapid increase in diagnostic centers globally, increased affordability and accessibility to diagnostic techniques, and availability of favorable reimbursement plans.

Major companies in the market include

Toshiba Medical Corp., FUJIFILM Medical Systems, McKesson Corporation, iCAD Inc., GE Healthcare, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, EDDA Technology Inc., Philips Healthcare, Median Technologies, Hologic Inc., and Merge Healthcare Inc.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global computer aided diagnostics market based on imaging modalities, application, end-use, and region:

Imaging Modalities Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Mammography

• X-Ray

• Ultrasound

• MRI

• CT Scan

• Others

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Breast Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Liver Cancer

• Oncology

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Diagnostic Centers

• Others

The Global Computer-Aided Diagnosis Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Computer-Aided Diagnosis market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Computer-Aided Diagnosis Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Computer-Aided Diagnosis market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Computer-Aided Diagnosis market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Valuable Market Insights:

• The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

• Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

• The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Computer-Aided

Diagnosis market.

• The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Questions addressed in the report:

• What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

• Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Computer-Aided Diagnosis in the near future?

• What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Computer-Aided Diagnosis in the food industry?

• Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Computer-Aided Diagnosis?

