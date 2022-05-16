Increasing Adoption Of Cloud Technology & Reliance On Big Data Is Propelling Application Transformation Market Growth
The global application transformation market was valued at US$ 12.1 Billion in 2022SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 16, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- 250 Pages Application Transformation Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider
ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Application Transformation. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Application Transformation Market across various industries and regions.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Application Transformation market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Application Transformation
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Application Transformation, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Application Transformation Market.
Competitive Landscape
The global market for application transformation is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive consulting and integration services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage upgradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.
In April 2022, Fujitsu Limited introduced its Fujitsu Computing as a Service (CaaS) portfolio. This service will accelerate digital transformation and empower customers globally by offering access to some of the world’s most advanced computing technologies via the cloud for commercial use. This encompasses Fujitsu’s Digital Annealer quantum technology and software applications to solve AI and ML issues
In December 2021, Cognizant acquired Devbridge, a privately owned software consultancy and product development company in Chicago. The acquisition expanded Cognizant’s software product engineering capabilities and global delivery footprint by adding over 600 engineers, designers and product managers across multiple countries
Atos has announced recently in April 2022 that it intends to forge a 5-year contractual agreement to deliver managed services for digital operations, applications and cybersecurity for Independent Health (IH). Atos’ operational solutions will leverage infrastructure and digital platforms to optimize operating costs and generate efficiencies across the business landscape.
Overall, the application transformation landscape is poised to yield an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 21.5 Billion until 2032. Sales of application integration services will continue to flourish, with a documented CAGR of 11.5% from 2015-2021. Moreover, large enterprises will continue to remain the primary beneficiaries of application transformation services, likely to register a CAGR worth 9.6% from 2022 to 2032. North America will remain at the forefront, generating an opportunity worth US$ 7.4 Billion during the forecast period.
Key Segments Covered in the Application Transformation Industry Report
Application Transformation by Organization Size
Application Transformation for SMEs
Application Transformation for Large Enterprises
Application Transformation by Vertical
Application Transformation for Retail
Application Transformation for BFSI
Application Transformation for Healthcare
Application Transformation for IT & Telecom
Application Transformation for Government
Application Transformation for Manufacturing
Application Transformation for Other Verticals
Application Transformation by Service
Application Portfolio Assessment
Cloud Application Migration
Application Re-Platforming
Application Integration
UI Application Modernization
Post Modernization Application Transformation
Application Transformation by Region
North America Application Transformation Market
Latin America Application Transformation Market
Europe Application Transformation Market
Asia Pacific Application Transformation Market
Middle East & Africa Application Transformation Market
