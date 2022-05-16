Leading IA industry experts create A-Z Digital Transformation guide
New resource designed to demystify an industry dominated by vested interests
Virtual Operations volunteered to sponsor this book because it is high quality, honest, and has enormous practical value.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This new book entitled ‘The A-Z of Organizational Digital Transformation - A Line of Business Manager’s Practical, No B.S. Guide’ by Kieran Gilmurray, developed in association with Virtual Operations, will be essential reading for anyone embarking on the challenging path of Intelligent Automation.
— Nick Andrews
Designed to be a practical guide for today's business managers who need to rapidly embark on the Digital Transformation journey but want to avoid the headaches.
Nick Andrews, Founder of Virtual Operations, comments: “Virtual Operations volunteered to sponsor this book because it is high quality, honest, and has enormous practical value. It isn’t theory, it’s best practice and is the distillation of knowledge and wisdom from many of the best in the business globally. It’s also easy to read; often light-hearted but always thoughtful and factual.”
This ground-breaking practitioner's guide has been curated by Kieran Gilmurray with the help of over 90 experts and trusted colleague practitioners within the industry keen to share their hard-earned wisdom. For three decades the author has helped businesses drive technology transformation programs using digital technologies at small, medium, international, and global organisations.
Key industry figure, Francis Carden, VP of Intelligent Automation and Robotics at Pegasystems says; “This book on digital enablement is not only a book of how to get there, but it is also full of pragmatic warnings about the roadblocks you will see along the way. Don’t wait to learn the hard way. Read The A-Z of Organizational Digital Transformation instead… it’s going to save you a lot of money on paracetamol.”
Frustrated by the lack of unbiased and, in many instances, exorbitant costing solutions in this sector, Kieran decided to pull the collective wisdom of decades of experience together to encourage open innovation and information sharing. Knowledge in any industry is integral to growth so this A to Z guide has been created to help advance the Digital Transformation sector.
Kieran comments; “I wish I had access to all this knowledge when I started out on my own Digital Transformation journey. The least I can do is share the wisdom of my peers with others so that they don’t make the same mistakes and hit the same stumbling blocks I did.”
“My aim is to simply help businesses improve their operational efficiency, reduce their costs and boost their profitability using intelligent automation, data analytics, AI and social media”.
Pascal Bornet, Chief Data Officer at Area Technology & Author of "Intelligent Automation" comments; “Intelligent Automation is a journey, not a destination - it is a never-ending transformation, with many challenging roadblocks along the way. To be forewarned is to be forearmed and this accessible book is a must read for anyone embarking on this path, at whatever stage.”
James Swinford, CEO of Virtual Operations, comments; “Until now the automation narrative has always been delivered with a vested interest from RPA providers, researchers, big system integrator companies and others with their own agenda.”
The guide is comprised of knowledge from expert practitioners and early adopters of IA; who’s thoughts and advice are drawn entirely from experience.
To pre-order your copy of the book on Amazon follow the link at the top of the page.
<END>
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Editor’s notes:
Editorial / PR contact: charlie@letstalkcomms.com
Virtual Operations
Virtual Operations is a world leading process automation specialist. They combine advanced automation technologies with process excellence to help find and deliver sustainable value from the automation of work. They encourage their clients to think big, be creative and move fast.
www.virtual-operations.com
Charlie Reed
Let's Talk Communications
+44 7977 200760
email us here