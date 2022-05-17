( Video) Iran : Fifth day of anti-regime protests triggered by high food prices

On Saturday, May 15, people in several Iranian cities took to the streets for the fifth consecutive day of anti-regime protests. These protests are ongoing despite intense security measures and limited internet connectivity.

In Shahrekord, Charmahal, and Bakhtiari province, protesters were shouting “Death to [Ebrahim] Raisi,” the regime’s president, and “Death to [Ali] Khamenei,” the regime’s supreme leader.

The regime is taking extreme measures to prevent news of the protests from spreading. In addition to cutting off internet access, the government has been giving instructions to different branches and institutions in order to help censor news of the protests.

People gathered in the streets in the city of Nahavand, western Iran, chanting anti-regime slogans, despite the heavy presence of anti-riot units. In recent days, the people have shown great resistance to the regime’s repressive forces.

May 15, 2022, On Saturday night, despite an intense crackdown the Iranian people took to the streets for the fourth night in an anti-regime protest sparked by the recent price of bread.”
— MEK
Protests began over the sudden spike in the price of food and other basic goods but have quickly turned into anti-regime protests with calls for regime change.

In Sureshjan, Charmahal and Bakhtiari provinces, anti-riot forces were dispatched to disperse the crowd and arrest protesters. The people stood their ground and chanted, “Don’t be afraid, we are together."

Defiant youths also gathered in the streets in the city of Nahavand, western Iran, chanting anti-regime slogans, despite the heavy presence of anti-riot units.
In recent days, the people have shown great resistance to the regime’s repressive forces.

In some cities, protesters responded to the crackdown by attacking and occupying the local headquarters of the Basij, the paramilitary arm of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) that is tasked with suppressing protests.

Reports show that the regime has increased security presence in different cities to prevent rallies from taking shape.

In Tehran, anti-riot forces have been deployed in different locations. In Malayer, security forces have set up checkpoints in different locations. In Izeh, security forces in armored vehicles are patrolling the city.

Security forces have killed several protesters in recent days. Many others have been injured and arrested. One video from Saturday night shows a man fatally wounded after being shot by security forces.

According to various reports, the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) has instructed the media to avoid reporting the protests and even using terms such as “economic surgery,” “violent response,” and “rallies.”

This is while the regime's vice president Mohammad Mokhber and other officials had used the term “economic surgery” to refer to the regime’s decision to remove subsidies and change the monetary policy.

At the same time, regime officials are denying protests and dismissing them as propaganda by the opposition.

Mohammad Bagher Mohammadi Laini, Khamenei’s representative in Mazandaran province, northern Iran, voiced the regime’s concerns about the spread of news regarding recent protests.

“If you receive negative messages and video clips on your smartphones, it is from the enemy, from the [People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran, PMOI/MEK]. Don’t read it! And if you do read it, don’t share it! Allow things to wind down."

"A number of rioters inside and [dissidents] outside the country want to take advantage of this opportunity and repeat the [November] 2019 and 2009 protests in the streets and alleys,” he explained.

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

