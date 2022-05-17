Lawrence Birnbaum Releases his Debut Book: Catching The Incredible Candice
Lawrence Birnbaum M.D, a cognizant US based first time author announces his debut book, “Catching the Incredible Candus.”BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The author, penned as Larry in the book, unfolds the main idea of his book on the pages. It is a pure love story that goes on – the words inked on not only the pages but the hearts as well, mesmerizing the readers. The writer explains the urge between himself and his beloved Candus is exciting and growing to something deeper, and it is something that many cannot understand and perhaps never experience in life.
Through his book, Larry elucidates his wholesome and mystic feelings for his love which he ponders are eternal. This book further unfolds an unvarying part that life of affection fetches; the charming moments, sadness, longing, and realism of life. He connects with his readers by jotting down his compassion and obsession for Candus. The writing is consistently unfolding the fragments of his conscious considerations about his lover.
The author's rumination for his lover is a true admiration of his emotional state that develops throughout his writing. He talks about how her captivating considerations keep him attached to the charisma that her personality and attire bring to him. The author also simultaneously refers to how Candus endured the life challenges that her life threw at her until she met Larry. She was married to a man named Don, who was physically abusive. And way far from botheration of his wife being pregnant with his child.
Furthermore, it was not just about how Candus and Larry fell in love but how they struggle through individual life experiences before they felt the thrill between them. To fight back the oppositions of life is way more challenging than just feeling the chills in the spine by glancing at a lover. None of them is as easy as it may sound, but we have one life to make it all work, and the peace we are looking for is already within us. We just have to look in rather than search for it outside. God is there, and His plans are better than ours.
To know more about the author and his book, visit Amazon. Interested readers can find her book (Kindle, Amazon, Paper book) on the website.
