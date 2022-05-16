Morocco Reports 89 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, May 16 - Morocco recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday, adding that 39 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,816,345 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,295,957, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,319,183 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,165,795 while recoveries increased to 1,149,054, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.6%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (15), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (28), Marrakech-Safi (15), Eastern region (09), Souss-Massa (13), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (04),Dara Tafilalet (04) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (01).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they stood at 16,071 (fatality rate of 1.4%) with no deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases has reached 670, while no severe cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 17.

MAP 15 mai 2022