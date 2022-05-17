Submit Release
IHC ESPORTS CONCLUDES ITS PGL MAJOR RUN

IHC Esports: CS:GO team

APAC representatives IHC Esports entered the history book by becoming the first Mongolian team to compete in a CS:GO major.

ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
PGL Major Antwerp, the seventeenth Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Major Championship, is being held in Antwerp, Belgium. It features a $1,000,000 prize pool and 24 professional CS:GO teams from all over the world are duking it out for their share of the prize. IHC Esports, the Mongolia-based esports organization, is eliminated with a 1-3 record in its first Major.

The preliminary stage is a sixteen-team swiss tournament where teams compete against each in best-of-one (BO1) matches. For the Elimination and Advancement matches, teams will compete in best-of-three (BO3) matches.

IHC Esports qualified for the Major with a convincing victory at the APAC RMR. They started by defeating its regional rivals TYLOO by a ‘2-0’ scoreline, with close games on Mirage (16-13) and Ancient (19-16). It was followed by another ‘2-0’ victory against Renegades on Inferno (16-10) and Mirage (16-4), as IHC went undefeated against two of the favorite teams at the RMR.

In the preliminary stages, IHC Esports suffered a heavy loss at the hands of Astralis, a Danish organization that holds the most Major titles with 4, with a 16:2 scoreline. They regained their composure in the second game against Complexity but still lost with a much close 16:13 score and were sent to the elimination matches.

In its first elimination match, they took a convincing 2-0 victory against Renegades to survive elimination. IHC’s second opponent in the elimination round was Imperial, a Brazilian team ranked 32nd in the world. The match had to go to game 3 as both IHC and Imperial won their chosen maps, Mirage (16-11) and Overpass (16-10), respectively. The decider map was Inferno and the game was close but IHC losing the second round in the Terrorist side after securing the pistol round proved costly, with Imperial’s FalleN securing key kills on a half-buy round to prevent IHC from gaining the economic advantage and snowballing. IHC ended up losing the map with a 16-12 score and had to end their maiden major run.

The incredible matchup between IHC and Imperial had another interesting factoid as it was the youngest player at the tournament, Techno4K of IHC (16.9 years) facing the oldest player at the tournament, fnx of Imperial (32.3 years).

Even though the team finishes the PGL major with a 1-3 record, APAC representatives IHC Esports entered the history book by becoming the first Mongolian team to compete in a CS:GO major. With more experience, IHC fans and CS:GO enthusiasts believe that the team has the potential to become one of the biggest teams in the CS:GO scene.

