Iana Dixon SEO Services is proud to introduce a new SEO service – a site audit.
We know how to provide an outstanding and most effective site audit for your website.
The Site Audit is the healthiest way to approach your website’s success. It will detect all technical and SEO issues that can cost you ranking. If you do not cut corners you will succeed in no time.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iana Dixon SEO Services offers a new service, a Site Audit. This SEO service will be exclusively provided on the official website ianadixon.com.
Iana Dixon is the owner and creator of Iana Dixon SEO services for small businesses and is a SEMrush certified expert. Her certified expertise is in Competitor Analysis and Keyword Research, On-Page, and Technical SEO, Rank Tracking, Link Building, Digital Agency, and Content Writing services.
Iana Dixon, the founder, and owner of Iana Dixon SEO Services, created a Site Audit service specifically for businesses who care about their website success and prosperity. The "Site Audit” service will be available on May 20, 2022.
Accordingly to statistics and Iana’s professional experience, most existing websites are not ranked on SERP because of some technical issues. Websites can be well optimized, but technical issues will never allow them to be ranked. That’s why a site audit is a must to do.
Iana Dixon is known for helping small and handmade businesses to achieve their SEO goals. She is excited to welcome her fans to the brand new website and the services they've been requesting.
The Site Audit cost is $175 to $375 per project. Services are introduced in three types of packages: Basic, Standard, and Premium.
These services can detect many crucial issues that can prevent a website from ranking, for example:
• broken internal links
• duplicated content
• duplicate tags
• missing or duplicate meta descriptions
• missing or duplicated H1
• broken internal or external image links
• no descriptive anchor text
• pages blocked from crawling
• pages with slow load speed, and many more.
At the end of the audit, a client will receive a comprehensive report that will include all errors and warnings that can affect a website’s ranking.
For more information about Site Audit or an interview with Iana Dixon, please write to vip@ianadixon.com.
Iana Dixon started planning to create a Site Audit Service after seeing the benefits firsthand on her own websites. She decided to share this information about site audits and awareness of their importance.
Also, Iana successfully helped many small business owners with identifying and fixing crucial technical errors, so that her clients’ websites started ranking in SERP. It is Tested. Proven. It works!
Iana is confident that she and her team have more than enough SEO knowledge and skills to provide Site Audits for WordPress, Wix, Shopify, and WooCommerce owners. She knows what strategies and tactics to use to reach customers' goals.
