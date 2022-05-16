KITMYTRIP LAUNCHES ALIKE.IO - THE CREATOR FIRST TRAVEL COMMERCE PLATFORM - WITH DUBAI AS THE FOUNDING PARTNER CITY
EINPresswire.com/ -- kitmytrip collaborates with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism for the launch of Alike.io, it’s novel no-code platform for global travel creators to share and earn from their bookable content
Travel tech innovator kitmytrip has revealed their novel flagship offering, Alike.io, the creator native, no-code, travel commerce platform that offers personal studios for travel content creators to create and publish their content and that shares booking revenue with content authors.
Travel content creators are the main source of influence for leisure travel bookings. People love sharing travel content, with 60 per cent of travellers (97 per cent when it comes to millennials) sharing content about their trips on social media. This very content helps others decide where to go, with 86 per cent of prospective travellers showing interest in a location after seeing user-generated content about it.
“However, no platform rewards content creators for the bookings they influence, leaving the content creators to compete for a finite number of brand sponsorship deals,” said Ashish Sidhra, Co-Founder of Alike.io. “With the launch of Alike we have made an ambitious commitment to correct this wrong by making tens of thousands of vetted and bookable travel experiences available to the content creators, and giving them a share of the booked experiences revenue.”
Building upon their Dubai roots, Alike.io is proud to collaborate with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to have Dubai as the Founding Partner City on the Alike platform. “As a company born in Dubai, what makes this special occasion even more cherished for us is to have Dubai as our Founding City Partner,” adds Ashish. “We are excited to welcome DET as early adopters of our platform and looking forward to working with them to share amazing Dubai stories on Alike.io.”
Millions of Dubai residents and visitors from across the globe can now share their favourite Dubai memories on Alike.io as bookable trip stories. Fellow tourists planning their next trip to Dubai will be able to select the most relevant of these stories and book it on Alike.io itself. Each booking resulting from their trip story will get the Creator of that story a share of the booking revenue, making their Dubai trip memories fund their next holiday!
Yousuf Lootah, Executive Director - Tourism Development & Investments, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, commented: “Dubai continues to build upon its status as the city of choice for international entrepreneurs to establish and grow their innovative start-ups. Alike.io perfectly exemplifies this as a start-up initiated and nurtured in Dubai, now launching a truly novel travel tech product for the global market that is in line with the goal of our visionary leadership to position Dubai as a global technology, trade and tourism hub and also the best city in the world to live in and work. This concept is also the type of entrepreneurial creativity and dynamism that we encourage through our Intelak Hub, the region’s only start-up platform dedicated to the travel, tourism and aviation sectors. We wish the Alike.io team every success with this innovative initiative”.
Alike.io will continue to reveal innovative features in the coming months and will launch across multiple global cities in phases. The initial phase will focus on launching in cities in Europe and the Middle East, building upon kitmytrip’s existing presence there. Later this summer, Alike.io aims to enhance their presence in key markets of India and Far East Asia. To learn more about Alike.io please visit www.alike.io.
About Alike.io and kit my trip
Alike.io is the novel flagship offering from the travel tech innovator, kitmytrip. Alike.io aims to establish a new way of sharing, discovering, planning, and booking travel, by empowering travel content creators to publish and earn from bookable trip stories.
Launched in 2016 with a single-minded mission of reducing the painful complexities of the current travel planning and booking experiences, kitmytrip has served over 150k customers and consistently scores high customer satisfaction ratings, driven by the company wide zeal for customer happiness.
Born in Dubai, being built in the UK and the UAE and made for the world, kitmytrip is a true international endeavour, helmed by the two passionate co-founders Ashish Sidhra and Saurabh Bhatnagar who have over 35 years of digital, e-commerce and travel services experience between them. With several world-first innovations in the pipeline, kitmytrip excitedly looks forward to continuing to disrupt the travel industry status quo.
On the web: www.alike.io For further information, please contact: media@alike.io
About Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)
With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators. Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.
DET is the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development and marketing of Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for the licensing and classification of all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. The DET portfolio includes Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, Dubai Industries and Exports, Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) and Dubai SME, as well as Dubai College of Tourism, Dubai Calendar and Dubai Business Events.
Kit My Trip Limited
media@alike.io