Zenon Energy Milestone Achieved Zenon Energy customer orders exceed 5MW
EINPresswire.com/ -- Zenon Energy today announces total customer orders of grid-balancing systems for the Dutch electricity network. This milestone is a major move for Zenon Energy on its mission to provide greater energy independence to its valuable customers.
“Our customers are happy to have a premium and European-based cell-to-system energy storage supplier working alongside them as a full turn-key builder,” says Duan van t Slot, director at Zenon Energy. “We are available, transparent, and tailored to customers that are desperate for energy independence.”
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:
• Total order commitments exceeding 10 MW in power rating.
• Launch of a new battery line focused on affordability and energy density.
• Major partnerships with suppliers in electrical equipment.
• New 1250 m.2 production facility at IPKW, Arnhem.
About Zenon Energy: Zenon Energy is a cell-to-system Dutch manufacturer building innovative energy storage systems to provide businesses and utilities with greater energy independence and cost savings using a proprietary battery technology portfolio. Zenon Energy is a one-stop energy storage manufacturer for customers that require tailored and lasting solutions.
Johan Lokken
