Zenon Energy Milestone Achieved Zenon Energy customer orders exceed 5MW

ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zenon Energy today announces total customer orders of grid-balancing systems for the Dutch electricity network. This milestone is a major move for Zenon Energy on its mission to provide greater energy independence to its valuable customers.

“Our customers are happy to have a premium and European-based cell-to-system energy storage supplier working alongside them as a full turn-key builder,” says Duan van t Slot, director at Zenon Energy. “We are available, transparent, and tailored to customers that are desperate for energy independence.”

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

• Total order commitments exceeding 10 MW in power rating.
• Launch of a new battery line focused on affordability and energy density.
• Major partnerships with suppliers in electrical equipment.
• New 1250 m.2 production facility at IPKW, Arnhem.



To learn more about the growth of Zenon Energy, click here Zenon Energy

About Zenon Energy: Zenon Energy is a cell-to-system Dutch manufacturer building innovative energy storage systems to provide businesses and utilities with greater energy independence and cost savings using a proprietary battery technology portfolio. Zenon Energy is a one-stop energy storage manufacturer for customers that require tailored and lasting solutions.

Johan Lokken
Zenon Energy Europe B.V.
+31 6 27093414
press@zenon.energy

You just read:

Zenon Energy Milestone Achieved Zenon Energy customer orders exceed 5MW

Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Johan Lokken
Zenon Energy Europe B.V.
+31 6 27093414