PRESS RELEASE:NUS & USP VICE CHANCELLORS DISCUSS COLLABORATION!

SAMOA, May 15 - Apia, Samoa – Monday, 16th May 2022. The Heads of the two universities in Samoa met to discuss common interests and areas where they could collaborate. The Vice-Chancellors of the National University of Samoa (NUS) and The University of the South Pacific (USP) believe that the two universities need to work together to address the educational needs of Samoa and the Pacific region.

“Agriculture is of utmost importance to Samoa’s economic development and social cohesion. The National University of Samoa has a diploma in sustainable agriculture and a certificate in horticulture. Collaboration with USP recognizing its expertise in higher agricultural education will build workforce capacity and growing wealth in the agricultural sector”, said Professor Aiono Alec Ekeroma of NUS.

Professor Pal Ahluwalia of USP added that “The Discipline of Agriculture and Food Technology is housed at USP’s Alafua Campus, and we are enthusiastic to collaborate with NUS, which will undoubtedly benefit both universities by meeting agricultural needs, improving community welfare and livelihood, and ensuring that our students have the skills they need now and in the future. As a university, we are committed to increasing our involvement in improving regional educational outcomes to generate deeper educational synergies that will enable our universities to grow, develop, and produce better results for the region.”

The two Vice-Chancellors will assemble a working group of key academics from both institutions to look at new and innovative ways for future collaboration.

~END~