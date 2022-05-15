Growing Advancements in Life Science Research to Expand Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Fact.MR Study

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Analysis by Product (Reagents & Consumables, Equipment, Synthesized Oligonucleotides, DNA Oligonucleotides, RNA Oligonucleotides), by Application (Research, Therapeutics), by End-User & by Region - Global Insights 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, May 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent report published by Fact.MR, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2032. During the said forecast period, the industry is expected to close at a valuation of US$ 17 Billion. The demand for Oligonucleotide Synthesis is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market is projected to gain a global market size worth of US$ 5.7 Billion by the end of 2022.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Demand of Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market"

25 Tables, 132 Figures and 170 Pages

Oligonucleotides have enormous latent applications in curing an extensive array of medical conditions. They allow the expansion of therapeutics as the crashing genes can be targeted, manipulated, silenced, and/or modulated.

For Critical Insights on North America Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4853

From 2015 to 2021, the market for oligonucleotide synthesis grew at a CAGR of 16.3%, closing at a value of US$ 988 Million. As of 2022, the industry is likely to reach US$ 5.7 Billion. Pharmaceutical companies are concentrating on oligonucleotides as therapeutic agents such as antisense and RNAi therapeutics in the U.S region. These companies are making hefty investments in molecular diagnostics and clinical applications.

Why are Oligonucleotide Synthesis Providers Venturing into APAC?

Upsurge in Life Science Research Projects to Boost Regional Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

The Asia Pacific is poised to expand most rapidly amongst all the regional markets during the forecast period, owing to its emergence as the world’s most promising life science research hub. An increase in life science research & development in developing economies and a rise in government initiatives, grants, funds, and dedicated research commercial zones have attracted domestic and foreign market players to invest in the Asia Pacific market. Increasing adoption of oligonucleotide synthesis across homes to small enterprises in China is driving the foresaid market.

Department of Biotechnology (DBT), New Delhi, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi are working towards backing activities related to oligonucleotide synthesis.

Oligonucleotides have enormous latent applications in curing an extensive array of medical conditions. They allow the expansion of therapeutics as the crashing genes can be targeted, manipulated, silenced, and/or modulated. The regional market is expected to multiply at a staggering CAGR of 12.5% to surpass US$ 1.73 Billion throughout the conjecture period.

To learn more about Europe Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4853

Key Segments Covered in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Industry Survey

Oligo nucleotide Synthesis by Product : Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents & Consumables Oligonucleotide Synthesis Equipment Synthesized Oligonucleotides: DNA Oligonucleotides RNA Oligonucleotides Other Oligonucleotide Synthesis Products

Oligonucle otide Synthesis by Application: Oligonucleotide Synthesis for Research Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Next-Generation Sequencing Others Oligonucleotide Synthesis for Therapeutics Antisense Oligonucleotides Nucleic Acid Aptamers Oligonucleotide Synthesis for Diagnostics

Oligon ucleotide Synthesis by End User : Oligonucleotide Synthesis Products for Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Oligonucleotide Synthesis Products for Research Institutes Oligonucleotide Synthesis Products for Diagnostic Laboratories



Competitive Landscape

The global market for Oligonucleotide Synthesis is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive consulting and integration services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out, specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage up-gradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.

In Jan 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, and Groupe Novasep SAS (Novasep), a leading supplier of services and technologies for the life sciences industry announced that Thermo Fisher has completed the acquisition of Henogen S.A., Novasep’s viral vector manufacturing business in Belgium for approximately 725 Mn Euro in cash.

In June 2019, CordenPharma International and GE Healthcare’s Dharmacon Business have entered a strategic collaboration to create an end-to-end solution for oligonucleotide-based drug discovery. The collaboration addressed the speed and capacity challenges researchers face when transitioning from research and preclinical stages to drug development and clinical trials.

Get Customization on Asia Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4853

Key players in the Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

GE Healthcare

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

TriLink Biotechnologies LLC

Key Takeaways from Latin America Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Study

Global oligonucleotide synthesis market to treble from 2022-2032

Synthesized oligonucleotide synthesis to be a top-selling category, capturing more than 3/5th revenue and flourishing at a 12.2% CAGR

By application, oligonucleotide synthesis for the therapeutics to expand at a CAGR of 18.4%

U.S to emerge as the fastest-growing Oligonucleotide Synthesis market, documenting a 10.2% CAGR

APAC to be the 2nd most opportunistic market, expected to be valued at US$ 1.7 Billion in 2032





Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Mammography Detectors Market Analysis: A recent study by Fact.MR on the mammography detectors market offers a 10-year forecast analysis for the period 2018 to 2028. The study analyzes key trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report covers key dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities for leading market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players.

Actigraphy Sensors Market Forecast: Fact.MR’s extensive coverage on the actigraphy sensors market offers in-depth insights about the prominent growth dynamics that are likely to aid expansion of growth prospects in the near future. Data has been presented in the form of key segments across prominent geographies, along with important information concerning key manufacturers operating within the industry.

Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Market Size: The global transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) market study published by Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis of the prominent drivers, opportunities and trends expected to shape future expansion outlook. The report provides a comprehensive assessment on the prominent segments and geographies which are likely to benefit market players in forthcoming years.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

Japan Sales Office

4-1-1 Nakano,

9F Nakano Sunplaza

Tokyo, 164-8512

Japan

E: sales@factmr.com