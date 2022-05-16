TGM Commemorates Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day (May 18) by Releasing a Digital Archiving Social Platform
A long history of Sri Lanka’s genocide against Tamils includes more than 150 massacres and invasions carried out against the Tamils since 1948. #TamilGenocide
Most of the Tamil identities, values, artifacts, monuments and Tamil heroes’ cemeteries were destroyed by genocidal Sri Lanka in the past decade. The Tamil diaspora has a duty to preserve the memories”OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A statement released by the Tamil Genocide Memorial (TGM) said: TGM Commemorates Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day (May 18) by Releasing a Digital Archiving Social Platform. Tamil Genocide Memorial (TGM) digital archive and social platform are now open for archivists to document and preserve Tamil Eelam and Tamil Genocide artifacts. TGM welcomes archivists and Tamil activists to this digital platform at https://tamilgenocide.com/groups. By May 18, 2009, the Tamil nation lost its functioning Tamil Eelam government, which was built based on the Eelam Tamil people’s democratic mandate.
"A long history of Sri Lanka’s genocide against Tamils includes more than 150 massacres and invasions carried out against the Tamil civilians from 1948 to the present by successive Sri Lankan governments. In the course of the 2009 genocidal war, conservative estimates indicate that 147,000 Tamil civilians died, as many as 70,000 in the last few weeks alone. Since 2009, Tamil Diaspora is calling for a trial like Nuremberg to prosecute prominent members of the political, military, judicial, and economic leadership of the Government of Sri Lanka (GOSL) for crimes against genocide. To this day, there is no clear death count or justice, instead denial of genocide and removal of evidence." TGM statement further said.
"Most of the Tamil identities, values, artifacts, monuments and Tamil heroes’ cemeteries were destroyed by genocidal Sri Lanka in the past decade. The Tamil diaspora has a duty to preserve the memories of Eelam Tamils and the widely used social media such as Facebook continuously banned Tamils from sharing their history. Therefore, TGM created a video archive at the end of 2020 and completed its full social platform in 2022. This platform allows the Tamil activists and archivists to create their own accounts and place the artifacts to preserve." TGM said.
A user account can be created by visiting https://tamilgenocide.com/register/. Once their email gets verified, the user can access the platform and use it to post Tamil Genocide and Tamil Eelam related content.
TGM said it plans to create interactive touch screen panels that can be placed at museums and heritage places around the world. TGM is planning to propose for those panels to be placed at the upcoming Tamil Community Center in Toronto. The 4 digital interactive displays that TGM plans to design and develop in the new future can be found in the following link: https://tamilgenocide.com/news/press-releases/tgm-interactive-touch-screen-panels/
