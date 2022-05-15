Hyperspectral Imaging Market Size, Share is Expected to Reach US$ 732.2 million by 2032, Grow at a CAGR 13.20% by 2032
Global Hyperspectral Imaging market was valued at $171.2 million in 2021 and it is expected to reach $732.2 million at a CAGR of 13.20% between 2022 and 2032.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a market report, published by Sheer Analytics and Insights, The global hyperspectral imaging market was valued at $171.2 million in 2021 and it is expected to reach $732.2 million at a CAGR of 13.20% between 2022 and 2032. The human eye has only three color receptors such as green, blue, and red. Hyperspectral imaging measures the continuous spectrum of the light for each pixel of the scene with an excellent wavelength resolution. After that, the collected data and information create a so-called hyperspectral cube, where two dimensions are the spatial extent and the third represents its spectral content. However, the increasing usage of hyperspectral is becoming important and it plays a vital role as a part of optical spectroscopy-based imaging services such as airborne remote sensing programs, industrial inspection and grading, space missions, medical applications, health diagnostics, food quality inspections, and defense and military applications, among others. Major factors such as technological advancements in the electronic industry, the rising industrial applications of hyper spectra imaging, and growing awareness of innovative diagnostics processes, among others have driven the growth of the market in the past several years. It is also expected to propel market growth throughout the forecast period.
Deployment of hyperspectral imaging is growing in medical sectors creating a highly conducive environment for the growth of the hyperspectral imaging market in upcoming years. Moreover, it is used as an application in medical imaging, and ophthalmology, and is widely used in the gastrointestinal tract in the vascular system and tissue diagnostics as well. Furthermore, hyperspectral imaging is used to analyze a particular part of a wound, cell biology, and microscopy of fluorescence. Hence, the application of the technology is widely ascribed to its accuracy and clarity. Therefore, these advantages are estimated to drive investments from market players, which are anticipated to drive the demand for the hyperspectral imaging market during the upcoming years from 2022 to 2032. Other advantages provided by hyperspectral imaging services are the non-requirement of prior knowledge for the use of the spectrum at each point. Thus, new technological advancement is encouraging investments from many companies.
There are many hyperspectral imaging manufacturers and developers that are tech-driven and have a lack of vision for the scalability of the business and got lack skills for marketing. However, some major market players are focusing on producing innovative products to provide high-quality hyperspectral imaging systems in the market and different sectors to gain significant market growth. Hence, the major players are trying to engage themselves in new product launches and strategic collaborations with other companies to hold a strong position in this competitive market. Growing adoption in pharmaceutical sectors is further expected to fuel the growth of the global hyperspectral imaging market in emerging countries. Additionally, the demand for hyperspectral imaging is increasing due to the rising need for in-depth data from optical images. Therefore, it is estimated to boost the overall growth of global hyperspectral imaging during the upcoming years.
According to the study, key players such as Applied Spectral Imaging (U.S), Brandywine Photonics LLC (U.S), BaySpec Inc (U.S), Brimrose Corporation (U.S), Clyde HIS (U.K), Condi Food B.V (Netherlands), ChemImage Corporation (U.S), Cytovia Inc (U.S), Corning Inc (U.S), Cubert HyperSpectral (Germany), Diaspective Vision GmbH (Germany), EVK DI Kerschhaggl GmbH (Austria), Gamaya (Switzerland), Headwall Photonics Inc (U.S), Horiba (Japan), HySpex (Norway), HyVista (Australia), IMEC (U.S), OutSight (France), Orbital Sidekick (U.S), Photon ETC (Canada), Pixxel (India), Specim (Finland), Resonon Inc (U.S), Telops Inc (Canada), among others are leading the global hyperspectral imaging market.
The Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market Has Been Segmented Into:
The Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market – By Technology Type:
spatial scanning
spectral scanning.
The Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market – By System Type:
Benchtop camera
Outdoor camera
Airborne camera
Hyperspectral software
Others
The Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market – By Application Type:
Military surveillance
Mineralogy
Food Processing
Agriculture
Healthcare
Research
Others
The Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market – By Form Factor Type:
Portable and benchtop. The portable equipment segment is further segmented into handheld and others. The benchtop equipment segment is further segmented into rack mounted and others.
The Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market – by Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
U.K.
Russia
Rest of Europe Countries
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
North Korea
Rest of Asian Countries
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA
