Rive Music Video Promotion and Distribution presents: Chrystabell - The Midnight Star Tour and "Clouds For Breakfast"

The Midnight Star is essentially the soundtrack to a glamo-futurist TV show that’s never existed. Each song is an episode, a different lifetime...” — Chrystabell

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, May 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following shows scheduled in New York on May 27, and Philadelphia on May 28, Chrystabell embarks on an EU & UK musical escapade; her Midnight Star Tour. The Midnight Star Tour, titled after her latest album, will dazzle audiences in 10 countries this June, as Chrystabell takes to the stage in Italy, France, Portugal, Spain, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Hungary, the Netherlands, and Austria, with UK shows in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Brighton, Hove and London. Visit Chrystabell’s official website for show dates and further information: https://chrystabell.com

Tomorrow, on the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse, Monday May 16, Chrystabell is releasing her official music video for “Clouds For Breakfast”, coinciding with the celestial alignment. “Clouds For Breakfast” follows the music video for "Suicide Moonbeams" which enchanted fans worldwide earlier this year. Both showcase the most visionary work yet from the Texas-based artist—a hyper-creative polymath whose past endeavors include a series of musical projects with filmmaker / luminary David Lynch and a central role on Twin Peaks: The Return—Midnight Star ultimately casts an indelible spell while radically magnifying our sense of possibility.

Within the very first moments of her new album Midnight Star, Chrystabell fully transports the listener into a dimension of her own making, a sci-fi fantasia as resplendent and glittering as her mind itself. Chrystabell’s fifth studio album and debut release for Love Conquered Records, Midnight Star takes its title from its lead character, a beneficent being seeking to save humanity from life on a troubled Earth. “The record is essentially the soundtrack to a glamo-futurist TV show that’s never existed,” explains Chrystabell, who names cult sci-fi films like Liquid Sky among her main touchstones for the project. “Each song is an episode, a different lifetime for Midnight Star until she comes into the full realization of her potentiality. It’s her hero’s journey, and my hope is that it might help others to open up to the divine, the erotic, the absurd, and everything else encapsulated in the work.”

"Sensual, ethereal…like a nightclub act from a shadow dimension, one that's glamorous and sexy but also on the cusp of cosmic chaos." - Wall Street Journal

Produced by her longtime collaborator Christopher Smart and recorded at Ice Cream Factory Studio in Austin, Midnight Star embodies an otherworldly sound fitting of its fantastical narrative. In dreaming up the album’s lavishly detailed collision of post-disco and synth-pop and space-age psychedelia, Chrystabell deliberately strayed from the moody urgency of her past work, such as 2019’s Feels Like Love and 2017’s We Dissolve (made with producer John Parish, who’s also worked with the likes of PJ Harvey and Sparklehorse). “This is music that has the quality of flight; this is about lifting up,” says Chrystabell. “We’re moving into the Age of Aquarius, and things are becoming more ethereal right now, and I was feeling that within myself—that it’s time to move like light and air.” At the same time, Midnight Star elegantly spotlights the luminous vocal presence she’s brought to the stage in headlining sold-out tours across the globe over the past decade, once again proving her rare ability to stun and captivate with even the subtlest of expression.

Chrystabell first joined forces with Lynch for a song featured in his 2006 film Inland Empire, and later worked with him on her 2011 album This Train and the 2016 EP Somewhere in the Nowhere. Over the past few years, she’s undergone a full-tilt liberation of her creative spirit, embracing a more potent sense of freedom than she’d ever felt before. “With this project in particular, there was a distinct lack of self-imposed limitation on what was possible,” says Chrystabell. “To a certain degree, I’d always had some idea of how I fit into the world of music—but in order for my art to have real integrity, I had to dismantle those ideas of whatever it was I thought I was supposed to be. Where I am now is so much less fragmented; I feel far more realized as an artist and a person, and that’s where this music was coming from.”

For Chrystabell, the making of Midnight Star hinged upon a profound creative breakthrough that’s brought her infinitely closer to fulfilling her purpose as an artist. “In a way this work came from my wanting to create something representative of my appreciation for the artists who’ve come before me, whose music has helped me expand my own inner awareness and provided clues to the great mysteries of existence, and also helped me accept the parts that cannot be known,” she says. “Music and meditation have always been the mediums that have given me the most potential to gain access to greater aspects of Self and my understanding of truth with a big ‘T.’ This album is my offering to others, an invitation for a musical adventure that may take them closer to that mystical place. I think it’s an auspicious moment in time for everyone to be seeking and finding that expansion. It’s my wildest dream that Midnight Star can help guide the way.” Be guided and soak in the light emanating from Chrystabell and The Midnight Star - purchase your tickets today.

Chrystabell - Midnight Star (Official Music Video)