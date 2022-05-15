PM meets Vietnamese embassy officials, community in US

VIETNAM, May 15 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Washington D.C. — VNA/VNS Photo

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Washington D.C and representatives from the Vietnamese community on the east coast of the US on May 14 (US time).

The PM hailed the efforts by the embassy in implementing the external policies of the Party and State, building and promoting the image of the nation and people of Việt Nam to US friends, and contributing to making the Việt Nam-US ties more practical and effective, including the thorough preparations for the PM’s trip to the US to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit and visit the UN.

He asked the embassy to promptly implement agreements reached between the two countries during this visit.

Meeting representatives from the Vietnamese community, the Government leader thanked them for their contributions to the homeland as well as to the relationship between Việt Nam and the US.

He reiterated that the Party and State always considered the Vietnamese community abroad as an indispensable part of the community of ethnic groups in Việt Nam, and always did their best to support overseas Vietnamese to settle down in the host countries and make positive contributions to the national construction and defence at home.

The PM highlighted the role of the Vietnamese community in the US in connecting the two countries and implementing agreements reached, which had contributed to the development of both countries.

He took note of ideas and opinions of the community and thanked them for proposals they made at the meeting. He affirmed that relevant Vietnamese ministries and agencies would carefully consider the proposals.

The leader asked the Vietnamese Embassy in the US to keep up their good performance in overseas Vietnamese affairs; and requested the US to recognise the Vietnamese community as an ethnic minority of the country.

On the occasion, the PM attended a ceremony to put the nameplate on the new headquarters of the Vietnamese Embassy in Washington D.C.

The same day, he laid flowers at the Memorial of President Thomas Jefferson, the third President of the US, who was the primary author of the Declaration of Independence of the US that was announced on April 7, 1776. — VNS

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and cabinet members paid tribute at the Thomas Jefferson Memorial in Washington DC on May 13 as part of his trip to the US. Thomas Jefferson is considered the main author of the US Declaration of Independence, which the late Vietnamese President Hồ Chí Minh cited in the writing of the Declaration of Independence of Việt Nam in 1945. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang