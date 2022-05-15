PM’s trip affirms Việt Nam’s commitment to UN: ambassador

VIETNAM, May 15 -

PM Phạm Minh Chính speaks at the working session with US Vice President Kamala Harris on maritime security and COVID-19. VNA/VNS Photo:Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s working visit to the United Nations (UN) sends out a strong message and is an opportunity for Việt Nam to affirm its foreign policy and its commitment as a friend and an active and responsible member of the international community, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, has said.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, the diplomat said the visit also highlights Việt Nam's policy on promoting multilateral diplomacy in the international arena.

Giang said that the PM was scheduled to meet key leaders of the UN, affirming Việt Nam's contributions to the bloc's common agenda, especially in addressing global challenges.

He recalled Việt Nam’s major contributions to the UN since it became a member of the organisation in 1977, including twice holding the position of a non-permanent member of the Security Council and twice as a member of the Economic and Social Council, as well as its joining of UN mechanisms on human rights, culture, and education.

On the Việt Nam-UN relations in the future, Ambassador Giang said the country’s position and role, consolidated and developed in the past, would continue to be heightened. Việt Nam would continue to make use of UN’s resources and experience in its sustainable socio-economic development and, at the same time, also continue its important contributions to the common agenda of the organisation on peace, development, and socio-economic matters.

"The ultimate goal is for both the UN and Việt Nam to join hands toward the noble objectives of the UN, keeping the future generations from the tragedies of wars, and bringing about peace and stability to all the people in the world," he concluded. — VNS