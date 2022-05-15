Submit Release
News Search

There were 105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,288 in the last 365 days.

PM’s trip affirms Việt Nam’s commitment to UN: ambassador

VIETNAM, May 15 -  

PM Phạm Minh Chính speaks at the working session with US Vice President Kamala Harris on maritime security and COVID-19. VNA/VNS Photo:Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s working visit to the United Nations (UN) sends out a strong message and is an opportunity for Việt Nam to affirm its foreign policy and its commitment as a friend and an active and responsible member of the international community, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, has said.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, the diplomat said the visit also highlights Việt Nam's policy on promoting multilateral diplomacy in the international arena.

Giang said that the PM was scheduled to meet key leaders of the UN, affirming Việt Nam's contributions to the bloc's common agenda, especially in addressing global challenges.

He recalled Việt Nam’s major contributions to the UN since it became a member of the organisation in 1977, including twice holding the position of a non-permanent member of the Security Council and twice as a member of the Economic and Social Council, as well as its joining of UN mechanisms on human rights, culture, and education.

On the Việt Nam-UN relations in the future, Ambassador Giang said the country’s position and role, consolidated and developed in the past, would continue to be heightened. Việt Nam would continue to make use of UN’s resources and experience in its sustainable socio-economic development and, at the same time, also continue its important contributions to the common agenda of the organisation on peace, development, and socio-economic matters.

"The ultimate goal is for both the UN and Việt Nam to join hands toward the noble objectives of the UN, keeping the future generations from the tragedies of wars, and bringing about peace and stability to all the people in the world," he concluded. — VNS

 

 

You just read:

PM’s trip affirms Việt Nam’s commitment to UN: ambassador

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.