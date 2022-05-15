Market America Provides Non-Traditional Business Planning Opportunities for Entrepreneurs

The Market America Headquarters in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the global economy becomes increasingly reliant on remote work and online shopping, Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM continues to be an industry leader in providing non-traditional business planning opportunities for entrepreneurs on a global scale. There are four major trends that are creating one of the greatest opportunities for those individuals who have positioned themselves ahead of these trends:

Retail store collapse

Rise in online sales

One-to-One marketing replacing mass marketing

Rise in entrepreneurship



Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM enables entrepreneurs to take advantage of all four trends with the UnFranchise® Business. The company provides a systemized, standardized and uniform business with market-driven products and services, management and marketing tools, branding and increased visibility, along with ongoing business planning, training and support. UnFranchise Owners can develop their business part time with flexible hours by following a detailed plan of action. UnFranchise Owners are provided with a SHOP.COM website and other retailing websites, as well as products, technologies and systems to support their business-building efforts. The company handles most of the administrative, shipping and distribution duties so the UnFranchise Owner can focus on performing the result-producing activities, serving their customers and building their UnFranchise Business.

The success of Market America is directly related to the success of entrepreneurship. To help entrepreneurs be successful and, in turn, drive growth for Market America, they have developed multiple tools and support systems for the UnFranchise Owners. They are provided with access to the Getting Started Guide, coaching and mentoring from experienced UnFranchise Owners and standardized training. To train UnFranchise Owners on how to efficiently and effectively implement the business-building principles, Market America requires the completion of the New UnFranchise Owner Training (NUOT), Basic 5 training (B5) and Executive Coordinator Certification Training (ECCT). The Global Meeting Training Seminar System (GMTSS) offers certified training (in-person and online) for UnFranchise Owners to learn the business-building fundamentals and best practices.



“When I first began my entrepreneurial journey, I quickly determined the old way of doing things simply wasn’t cutting it anymore. The entire system was designed around antiquated institutions and mass marketing paradigms that lacked opportunities for a more data-driven, nuanced approach that actually benefited consumers. By connecting consumers and entrepreneurs, we’ve given people a means to wield their collective buying power –– which was essentially impossible beforehand. When done right, it can even serve as a supplemental income.”

Market America gives consumers and entrepreneurs a powerful way to inject themselves into the retail process and utilize collective buying power to grab their piece of the retail pie. For consumers, it is through a robust cashback program that has awarded over $50 million in Cashback to its customers. For entrepreneurs, Market America offers an even more empowering option known as the UnFranchise Business, which provides entrepreneurs with non-traditional business planning, an avenue to owning a business and a means for generating a supplemental income by leveraging different aspects of online retail and one-to-one marketing. One of its key strengths is that Market America developed a revolutionary referral tracking system –– in effect, digitizing and tracking the whole customer referral process.

Market America has created a way for entrepreneurs to shape and define their own interactions with the global economy. Cross-pollination –– in essence, building a business within different markets and countries –– gives entrepreneurs a chance to develop a diverse, global business. Market America has created a framework for global entrepreneurial success in the modern age by providing the technology and a business plan that entrepreneurs can utilize. By providing non-traditional business planning opportunities, Market America has essentially created a symbiotic ecosystem where technology and entrepreneurism become intertwined.

For more information, visit https://www.marketamerica.com.

About Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM

Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM is a global e-commerce and digital marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing and is the creator of the Shopping Annuity. Its mission is to provide a robust business system for entrepreneurs while providing consumers with a better way to shop. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, and with eight sites around the globe, including the U.S., Market America Worldwide was founded in 1992 by Founder, Chairman & CEO JR Ridinger. Through the company's primary, award-winning shopping website, SHOP.COM, consumers have access to millions of products, including Market America Worldwide exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands. Further, SHOP.COM ranks 19th in Newsweek magazine's 2021 Best Online Shops, No. 55 in Digital Commerce 360's 2022 Top 100 Online Marketplaces, No. 80 in Digital Commerce 360's 2022 Top 1,000 Online Retailers and No. 10 in the Digital Commerce 360 2022 Top 500 Primary Merchandise Category: Mass Merchant. The company is also a two-time winner of the Better Business Bureau's Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics, joined BBB National Programs as a National Partner in 2022 and ranked No. 15 in The Business North Carolina Top 125 Private Companies for 2021. By combining Market America Worldwide's entrepreneurial business model with SHOP.COM's powerful comparative shopping engine, Cashback program, Hot Deals, ShopBuddy®, Express Pay checkout, social shopping integration and countless other features, the company has become the ultimate online shopping destination.