PHILIPPINES, May 14 - Press Release May 12, 2022 Gatchalian: DepEd under VP Sara can push education reforms Senator Win Gatchalian hailed presumptive President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s decision to appoint presumptive Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio as Secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd). Citing Duterte-Carpio's landslide win in the vice presidential race, Gatchalian said she has political capital to ensure that much needed reforms in the education sector--including a review of the K to 12 system--will be implemented. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture reiterated the urgency of addressing the crisis in the education sector considering the dismal performance of Filipino learners in international assessments like the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). Gatchalian also noted Filipinos' dissatisfaction with the K-12 program. A Pulse Asia Survey done in December 2019 revealed that only 38% of Filipinos are satisfied with the K to 12 program while 47% are dissatisfied. The same survey revealed that among those dissatisfied with the program, 78% said that parents had to shell out more money for education, food, and transportation. "She is given more than 60 percent of the votes. In terms of political capital that's huge. That's a lot of political capital she can use to reform our education system," said Gatchalian. "We cannot do business as usual in the next six years. Someone should take charge and reform many of our processes and systems in order to improve our education system so I will recommend her to the Department of Education," the senator said before Marcos Jr.'s announcement. Last night the presumptive president told reporters that once elected, his vice president will serve as DepEd Secretary. Gatchalian ran on a platform of improving the quality of education in the country. He vowed to ensure that reforms like the Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713), which he sponsored and authored, are properly implemented. The Excellence in Teacher Education Act aims to improve the quality of teacher education and training. Gatchalian also sponsored the measure creating the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM). The proposed EDCOM II will be mandated to undertake a comprehensive national assessment and evaluation of the performance of the country's education sector, including a review on how DepEd, CHED and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) observe their mandates under the law. Gatchalian: Pamumuno ni VP Sara sa DepEd makatutulong sa pag reporma ng edukasyon Pinuri ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pasya ni presumptive President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. na hiranging Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary si presumptive Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio. Matapos ang landslide na pagkapanalo ni Duterte-Carpio bilang Pangalawang Pangulo, naniniwala si Gatchalian na makatutulong ang political capital ng alkalde ng Davao City upang isulong at ipatupad ang mga kinakailangang reporma sa sektor ng edukasyon, kabilang ang pagrepaso sa programang K to 12. Ayon sa Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, kinakailangang tugunan ang krisis sa edukasyon, lalo na't hindi naging maganda ang performance ng mga mag-aaral sa bansa sa mga international assessments tulad ng 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment. Binigyang diin ni Gatchalian na maraming Pilipino ang hindi kuntento sa programang K-12. Sa isang survey ng Pulse Asia noong December 2019, lumalabas na 38% lamang ng mga Pilipino ang kuntento sa programa, samantalang 47% ang hindi kuntento sa programa. Sa mga hindi kuntento sa programa, 78% ang nagsasabing dulot ng programa ang dagdag na gastos sa edukasyon, transportasyon, at pagkain. "Nakatanggap siya ng mahigit 60 percent ng mga boto. Malaki ito pagdating sa political capital. Ang political capital na ito ay maaaring gamitin upang ireporma ang ating sektor ng edukasyon," ani Gatchalian. "Hindi na maaari ang business as usual sa susunod na anim na taon. Kailangan natin ng pinunong magrereporma sa ating mga proseso at sistema sa sektor ng edukasyon, kaya naman irerekomenda ko siya sa Department of Education," pahayag ni Gatchalian bago ang anunsyo ni Marcos. Hihirangin daw ni Marcos na Kalihim ng Edukasyon ang kanyang bise presidente. Ang pag-angat sa kalidad ng edukasyon ang naging plataporma ni Gatchalian sa panahon ng kampanya. Nanindigan siyang titiyakin ang pagpapatupad sa mga reporma tulad ng Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713) na kanyang isinulong. Layon ng naturang batas na iangat ang kalidad ng training at edukasyon ng mga guro. Si Gatchalian din ang nag-sponsor ng panukalang Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM) II. Layon ng EDCOM II na magkaroon ng komprehensibong pagsusuri at pagrepaso sa performance ng sektor ng edukasyon sa bansa, kabilang ang pagsunod ng DepEd, CHED, at ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) sa kanilang mandato sa ilalim ng batas.