Philos: Responsible Investing is Impossible?

Nobody made a greater mistake than he who did nothing because he could do only a little” — Edmund Burke, Irish statesman and philosopher.

DUBLIN, DUBLIN 2, IRELAND, May 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Among stock investors, the concept of "responsible investing" is gaining traction. Demand for ESG stocks — those associated with strong environmental, social, and governance initiatives — appears to be on the rise.

According to Bloomberg, investment in ESG assets will reach $50 trillion by 2025. This is in comparison to current investment levels of around $35 trillion.

"Between changing global conditions and changing consumer interests, sustainability has become an important factor in today's business strategy," said Mark Heyworth, Head of Investment Advice at Philos.

The fight against climate change is a popular area of interest for investors. And, as the battle heats up, Heyworth observes that "the potential and popularity of companies that aim to reduce or offset the harmful effects of human activity" is growing.

Philos believes that efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from livestock farming provide opportunities for investors.

According to the broker, animal farming accounts for 14.5 percent of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions. This is the same as the pollution produced by all modes of transportation combined.

Philos has emphasised the enormous potential of companies that produce meat substitute products to aid in the reduction of livestock-related emissions. According to Heyworth, the "global plant protein market will grow to £123 billion by 2030."

This implies that plant-based meat and fish alternatives could account for 5% of the global meat and fish market.

While the process of creating such realistic meaty products from plants may be perplexing to some, one thing consumers can be certain of is that they are not made in the same way that their animal-based counterparts are. Plant-based foods benefit not only consumers' health, but also the health of the planet. Plant-based foods require less land and water than animal-based foods. Close to 20% of the world's fresh water is used in the production of meat and dairy products, and animal agriculture is a major contributor to climate change, accounting for approximately 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, animal farming is not required every year.

According to a 2018 University of Michigan study commissioned by Beyond Meat, the Beyond Burger 'generates 90% less greenhouse gas emissions, requires 46% less energy, has 99 percent less impact on water scarcity, and 93% less impact on land use than a pound of US beef.' That's a huge difference.

Another company making great strides in this field is Impossible Foods. Impossible Foods set out to accomplish much more than just create a better vegetarian burger when company was founded in 2011. The idea was to create something that meat eaters would appreciate.

The business claims to have created a burger that looks and tastes exactly like beef, but is composed entirely of plant material rather than anything derived from a cow. The crucial element is the chemical, heme, which Impossible says is the reason "meat tastes like meat." Similar procedures are utilised in the production of its sausage, pork, and chicken nugget products.

As unlikely as it may sound, the company's innovative approach has resulted in spectacular growth. Impossible Foods' retail sales in 2021 were up 85 percent year on year. Its products are sold in 20,000 supermarkets and 40,000 restaurants.

The food industry experienced significant shifts during the COVID-19 pandemic, but plant-based companies adapted and continued to launch new products and grow sales. Foodservice channel distribution was severely hampered, and pantry stocking and panic buying resulted in a significant increase in retail sales over the previous year. The COVID-19 pandemic, as well as lockdowns, have encouraged consumers to order goods online, which has boosted online sales channels.

Philos predicts that with the ‘mainstreaming’ of plant-based meats globally and a growing investor appetite for socially responsible investment, this emerging sector can provide attractive returns for investors in 2022.

