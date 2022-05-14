VN peacekeepers deliver gifts to Bentiu refugee camps

VIETNAM, May 14 - Vietnamese peacekeeping soldiers and locals in South Sudan. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s level-two Field Hospitals No. 3 and 4 on Thursday delivered gifts to refugees at Protection of Civilians (POC) sites in South Sudan, one of many activities to support local people.

The two hospitals have been on UN peacekeeping missions in the African country.

At the event held in Bentiu, 50 packages of liquid soap and over 100 litres of orange juice were delivered to more than 50 families.

In addition to the gifts, medical staff also provided locals with advice and instruction on maintaining hygiene and keeping diseases at bay, especially with the upcoming rainy season and the reemergence of anthrax in the country.

The Vietnamese peacekeeping soldiers also took and printed family photographs on the site – a rare and meaningful photo opportunity for households under challenging circumstances.

The charity event was part of the transition plan between the two hospitals, aiming to transfer the facilities, equipment, expertise and meaningful activities of the Vietnamese in South Sudan.

After the war and, recently, the worst floods in 60 years, the UN’s POC sites in South Sudan have been overloaded. Huge efforts have been made to ensure food and accommodation for people at the camps.

Alongside the UN, Vietnamese peacekeeping forces also play a part in encouraging and sending support to the locals, helping them head towards the future.

Their charity activities focus on education, support in healthcare and agricultural production, and effective disease prevention. — VNS