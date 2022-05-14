US security official agrees with Việt Nam's proposal to clarify Indo-Pacific economic framework

VIETNAM, May 14 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington DC on May 13. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held a reception for US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington DC on May 13 (US time), as part of his working visit to the US and the United Nations.

The PM spoke highly of the role and efforts of the US National Security Council in coordinating with the ASEAN member countries to organise the ASEAN-US Special Summit, demonstrating President Joe Biden administration’s strong commitment to the bloc and the region.

PM Chính said since Việt Nam and the US normalised their relations they had cooperated sincerely, reliably, and responsibly with the willingness for constructive exchange of ideas and dialogues when there are differences, overcoming difficulties and maintaining a positive development momentum together.

In recent years, there had been significant progress following the direction and vision agreed by the two countries' senior leaders during Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s visit to the US in 2015.

The Government leader affirmed Việt Nam always considered the US one of its most important partners, and wished for joint work to continue deepening the countries’ comprehensive partnership towards practical outcomes and stability, meeting legitimate interests and actively contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

He suggested the US further support Việt Nam in overcoming the consequences of the war; building an independent and self-reliant economy; pressing ahead with technological and digital transformation; and integrating substantively and effectively into the world.

Other sectors for such assistance include supply chains diversification and climate change response.

The US official shared the PM’s idea that sincerity, trust and responsibility are the mottos for the positive relationship between the two countries.

He affirmed the US respected independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity as well as differences in the political systems between his country and partners, stressed the US attached importance to relations with Việt Nam, and spoke highly of Việt Nam’s ability to overcome challenges.

The official pledged to continue providing support to Việt Nam to address challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and risks of supply chain disruption.

The two sides agreed on the central role of ASEAN in dealing with regional problems as well as in the US’s efforts to intensify its cooperation with Asia-Pacific and the Indian Ocean regions. The US official agreed with the PM’s proposal on the need to further clarify the connotation of the initiative on the Indo-Pacific economic framework of the US.

They also stressed the importance of ensuring peace, freedom, security and safety of navigation and aviation in the South China Sea (called the East Sea by Việt Nam), and of settling disputes by peaceful measures on the basis of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), helping maintain peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world. — VNS