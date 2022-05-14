Submit Release
Vietnamese NA Chairman's official visit to contribute to bilateral friendship: Lao leader

Chairman of the Lao NA Saysomphone Phomvihane. — VNA/VNS Photo

VIENTIANNE — The official visit to Laos by Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on May 15-17 holds great significance and will actively contribute to the great relationship between the two legislative bodies and their countries, said Chairman of the Lao NA Saysomphone Phomvihane during an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the trip.

Reviewing parliamentary cooperation in the recent past, he said the two NAs had been strengthening their traditional relations through the implementation of agreements and all-level mutual visits, as well as close coordination and mutual support at international and regional forums.

To continue bringing into play bilateral relations and cooperation, the two parliaments would press on with implementing their memorandum of understanding on cooperation and between the Lao NA’s Secretariat and the Vietnamese NA’s Office by increasing all-level delegation exchanges, supporting each other at regional and international parliamentary forums, working with the countries’ Party and Government agencies to organise celebrations during the Year of Solidarity and Friendship 2022, sharing experience, monitoring joint projects, and promoting partnerships in economy, trade and investment, said the Lao leader.

He said that it would be his honour to welcome Chairman Huệ and the high-ranking delegation from Việt Nam, which is the first official visit to Laos by Huệ as Chairman of the Vietnamese NA and also the first by a foreign parliamentary leader to Laos since its 11th National Party Congress and the 9th tenure NA’s first session.

The visit takes place amid a number of important activities being held in the Solidarity and Friendship Year, he noted, adding that it would be a particularly important diplomatic event and would greatly contribute to the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, as well as between their legislative bodies.

The leader held that despite the complex and unpredictable regional and international situation, bilateral relations had been developing unceasingly. The organisation of the Solidarity and Friendship Year was a vivid demonstration of their special ties and also an occasion to look back on the rare long-standing relations and educate people, especially the young, on bilateral connections.

As hostile and reactionary forces were still seeking ruses to drive a wedge between Laos and Việt Nam, the countries’ Parties, States and people needed to educate younger generations on their responsibility for upholding, protecting and promoting the special relations, Chairman Phomvihane added. — VNS

 

