(UPDATED) NDDOT to lift additional load restrictions Monday

**Updated to include additional highways in the southeastern portion of the state**

BISMARCK, N.D. – Seasonal load restrictions will be lifted on North Dakota highways in the south, west, and central regions of the state Monday, May 16, at 7 a.m. CST.

The south region includes all highways south of Interstate 94. West and central areas include North Dakota Highway 2 to the South Dakota border.

Motorists can find detailed information on load restriction orders by visiting www.dot.nd.gov/loadlimitinfo.asp.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

C O N T A C T:

Matt Walstad mjwalstad@nd.gov