Public comment needed on cleanup plans for contaminated BSB Diversified site in Kent

KENT –

Washington’s Department of Ecology needs feedback regarding plans to continue cleanup of a former manufacturing and metal finishing site in Kent. The public is invited to read the documents pertaining to the cleanup work, and review the cleanup site page through June 24.

Owners of the BSB Diversified property, located at 8202 S. 200th Street, conducted activities like manufacturing, plating, and metal finishing on the BSB site for over 30 years, ending in 1987. Those activities resulted in chlorinated solvents and other hazardous chemicals getting into the soil and groundwater on the site.

Workers used chlorinated solvents such as trichloroethylene (TCE) to clean metal parts. Over time, TCE can break down into vinyl chloride in the groundwater, which has a very strict cleanup level because it may cause cancer. Once cleanup began, crews installed an underground clay-soil barrier wall around the entire perimeter of the BSB property to prevent further groundwater contamination.

To continue cleaning up the facility, BSB must renew their Corrective Action Permit. Ecology is also conducting a review of the current cleanup methods, so the public comment period is for BSB’s reissued permit, draft periodic review, and draft public participation plan.

Comments can be made by:

Using Ecology’s online comment form.

Sending an email to site manager Christa Colouzis at christa.colouzis@ecy.wa.gov.

Sending written comments by mail to Christa Colouzis, Department of Ecology, PO Box 330316, Shoreline, WA 98133.

Calling Christa Colouzis at 425-324-1850.

At the completion of the public comment period, Ecology will review and respond to feedback, and send out notice about the next steps to anyone who provides contact information. The comment period will last until 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 24.