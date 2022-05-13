Submit Release
News Search

There were 645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,534 in the last 365 days.

DNR warns the public of flooding and dangerous high-water conditions along North Shore

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning visitors to the North Shore of hazardous conditions caused by recent storms. Many tributaries to Lake Superior are breaching trails, roads and bridges and have resulted in closures to portions of state parks and trails in the area. The majority of state parks along the North Shore are experiencing flooding. The public should also understand that these hazardous conditions along the North Shore are not limited to state parks and trails.

“Our first priority is ensuring public safety and the safety of our staff,” Ann Pierce, Parks and Trails Division director. “Last night’s severe storms, paired with the late-spring melt, caused rivers to flood. These waters are dangerous and unpredictable and have the power to sweep away anything. Please stay safe by staying away from these areas.”

Parks and trails affected by the closures include Gooseberry Falls, Tettegouche, George H. Crosby Manitou, Temperance River, Cascade River and Judge C.R. Magney state parks and portions of the Gitchi-Gami and North Shore state trails and the Superior Hiking Trail. The DNR recommends visitors to any of these state parks or trails check with park staff about current conditions.

The DNR is contacting visitors with state park reservations that will be affected by campground closures. The DNR is asking visitors to check state park and trail conditions on our website before heading out and to follow any locally-posted closures and related signage. Other helpful websites to check before recreating in the area include the DNR’s forest road closure page, the U.S. Forest Service, and MNDOT’s road and weather conditions page.

You just read:

DNR warns the public of flooding and dangerous high-water conditions along North Shore

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.