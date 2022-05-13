DNR warns the public of flooding and dangerous high-water conditions along North Shore

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning visitors to the North Shore of hazardous conditions caused by recent storms. Many tributaries to Lake Superior are breaching trails, roads and bridges and have resulted in closures to portions of state parks and trails in the area. The majority of state parks along the North Shore are experiencing flooding. The public should also understand that these hazardous conditions along the North Shore are not limited to state parks and trails.

“Our first priority is ensuring public safety and the safety of our staff,” Ann Pierce, Parks and Trails Division director. “Last night’s severe storms, paired with the late-spring melt, caused rivers to flood. These waters are dangerous and unpredictable and have the power to sweep away anything. Please stay safe by staying away from these areas.”

Parks and trails affected by the closures include Gooseberry Falls, Tettegouche, George H. Crosby Manitou, Temperance River, Cascade River and Judge C.R. Magney state parks and portions of the Gitchi-Gami and North Shore state trails and the Superior Hiking Trail. The DNR recommends visitors to any of these state parks or trails check with park staff about current conditions.

The DNR is contacting visitors with state park reservations that will be affected by campground closures. The DNR is asking visitors to check state park and trail conditions on our website before heading out and to follow any locally-posted closures and related signage. Other helpful websites to check before recreating in the area include the DNR’s forest road closure page, the U.S. Forest Service, and MNDOT’s road and weather conditions page.