Shopify's Inclusive Accessibility Tool For Small Businesses

Accessibility for all made accessible to all” — Founder, AccessibilitySpark

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accessibility Spark transforms web accessibility for Shopify stores by replacing a costly, manual compliance process with an automated, state-of-the-art AI technology. Accessibility Spark strives to achieve the vision of ‘Accessibility for all made accessible to all ’ by offering an affordable one-stop solution to small businesses.

According to the United States Census Bureau, over 2.1 billion people have a disability. That’s almost one-fifth of the global population. In the United States, that number is estimated at 56 million people or 20 percent of the population. Digital accessibility compliance ensures that inclusive practices are implemented for people with disabilities to participate fully in society. With Accessibility Spark, small businesses can explore an untapped market and offer a wider and more inclusive experience. It unlocks expansive possibilities of enhancing conversion, increasing website visitors, and boosting the probability of higher ranking on search engines.

Digital accessibility ensures websites are usable by everyone and people with disabilities have access to the same user experience as everyone else. This includes everything from making websites and apps accessible to people with disabilities to ensuring that they are presented with similar opportunities as everyone else. ‘There is a severe lack of awareness regarding the need for accessibility on the internet. As we continue to digitize every aspect of our life, accessibility on the web is as essential as making the world more accessible and inclusive. Accessible e-commerce space is not just a need, it is an urgency. With over 1.75 million merchants on Shopify, it was imperative to have this market space accessible to all. Small businesses are often unaware of such laws which them susceptible to expensive lawsuits. Accessibility Spark was developed to offer a one-stop solution at an affordable price to protect small businesses against such violations. It enables Shopify merchants to create ADA & WCAG compliant websites, shield their businesses against regulatory actions and reach a wider audience of approximately 56 million that might stay untapped without the ease of accessibility on websites.’ says Accessibility Spark’s CEO.

Accessibility Spark has created a medium to help all Shopify merchants to unlock their growth potential by avoiding the elusive hurdles in the process. Incorporating a web accessibility icon automatically detects your website by making it to the search engine optimization ranking. Better customer experience and wide functionality are one of the most direct paths to conversion. A boost in one of these features is an automatic boost in the other. It was estimated that the websites that used web accessibility icons attracted 30% more traffic than the websites which didn’t.

Accessibility spark works as an automated legal expert that takes care of worldwide web accessibility legislation, up to date adherence with ADA standards, and largely reduces the risk of lawsuits. It thoroughly evaluates each website within 1-hour with an automated scanning process with an emphasis on keyboard navigation adjustments, personalized orientation for each impairment, screen-reading adjustments, and customized design for each website. Shopify store owners can ensure that their stores are accessible to all, regardless of their disability type or level of impairment, with its 100+ adjustments including accessibility adjustments for blindness, epilepsy, cognitive disorder, and motor impairment without disrupting website design elements.

The credibility of accessibility compliance is a hidden yet uncompromisable feature and Accessibility Spark is driven to equip Shopify stores with the highest standards of compliance. It offers value with a detailed accessibility statement and a certificate of performance for added transparency and higher protection. Accessibility is not limited to the website content; they also need to obtain the web accessibility icon in order to reach out to all internet users. This certification not only raises the profile of Shopify stores but also helps in building a more humane connection with its consumers. A business that cares is the business that grows.

Digital accessibility is a pressing need and Accessibility Spark ensures ‌store owners don’t have to wait any longer after installation to make their stores complaint. It is up and running within an hour of installation and within 48 hours, all accessibility issues are identified & adjusted according to adherence to ADA & WCAG standards. After the initial scanning and report, it runs daily scans to support constant compliance for any new or added content, forms, images, videos, or widgets. In addition, it delivers a professional compliance audit every month.

Inclusivity for all is a broad term. To stay true to its meaning, it has to consider countless disabilities and impairments, the level of impairment, and the variation in individuals. After strenuous research on this, the next step is to carefully implement all the required changes to the website while keeping in mind all the updated ADA & WCAG compliance regulations, and maintaining a visual hierarchy and design while doing so. It may not be impossible to do it manually, but it is impossible to keep it affordable. Additionally, staying updated with accessibility regulations and maintaining website compatibility for new content at all times requires continuous monitoring. The manual process for this requires a heavy investment of time and resources. Accessibility Spark negates the scope of human error and guarantees an automated process, quick scans, and error-free reports.

Web accessibility is among the most significant digital concerns nowadays, influencing every business. Accessibility compliance is an integral part of running an efficient business online. Tools like Accessibility Spark safeguard businesses against lawsuits, it leads to growth, it fulfills social responsibility, it promotes inclusivity, it offers compatibility, and it creates accessibility.

Yes, web accessibility is attractive. Yes, ADA compliance is mandatory. Yes, accessibility compliance leads to higher conversion. Yes, all Shopify stores would love to have it. But can every Shopify store owner afford it? No. Accessibility Spark aims to bridge the gap between desire and action with world-class solutions at an affordable rate. Accessibility Spark believes an accessible website is everyone’s right and hence, providing a top-tier accessibility solution is its responsibility.

One-click Accessibility Solution for Shopify