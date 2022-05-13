"Do or do not. There is no Try!" Becomes The Nurses Wall Challenge to Take Back Stolen 'Year of the Nurse' Celebration

"Do or do not. There is no try!"

It's built. Your message postings fill it!

“THE NURSES WALL” – a grateful public’s virtual gift to the world’s frontline hero nurses, and memorializing the 1,700+ who died choosing to shield their trusting patients from the Covid-19 virus.

Tuition Free Nurse Education / Positive Nurse Advocacy / Advanced Education Scholarships for Working Nurses

The Nurses Wall Challenge is free, easy, and takes very little time ... yet it's perceived as "priceless" by the world's pandemic-battling hero nurses.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 was to the "Year of the Nurse."

Covid-19 stole it.

Until now, Covid-19 and virus mutations prevented its recovery.

Operation Scrubs is the 2022 mission to take it back; THE NURSES WALL, a nurse-appreciative public, and 'thank you" message postings are the weaponry.

"May 12 ended "Phase One" of The Nurses Wall construction and this year's National Nurses Week celebration; May 13 starts "Phase Two" of THE NURSES WALL message-posting challenge, which continues until midnight, December 31 (New Year's Eve).

Stressing the timely need to act, nurse Pamela Jane Nye quotes Yoda, the mythical Star Wars Jedi Master's "Do or do not. There is no try" combat advice. "Not try but do -- that's the action needed for this nurse-honoring mission to succeed.

"Other good reasons are there's no cost to participate. It's easy to do. And it takes only a few minutes to post a virtual 'thank you' message on The Nurses Wall. Yet," Nye emphasizes, "the perceived emotional value for these unsung hero nurses is both infinite and priceless."

"Famous means celebrated and distinguished references about someone or something widely and favorably known," explains Nye. "And here's a unique opportunity to achieve lifetime fame that comes with the success of The Nurse Wall mission."

Let's all be famous - and proud," Nye challenges. "And do it by clicking this https://thenurseswall.com website link, or type this address into your computer, tablet, or mobile phone browser and follow the simple directions. Next, talk to, text, email, and recruit your friends, neighbors, co-workers, customers, and social media contacts to check out your message and follow your nurse-thanking example.

And during your New Year's Eve celebration, log on to The Nurses Wall. Find your name. And reflect that you touched and will infinitely make a difference in the lives of 20+ million unsung hero nurses!

Answers who, why and how questions

About

Operation Scrubs, Inc. (OSi) is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, created by Pamela Jane Nye. OSi's three mission objectives are providing: 1) tuition-free innovative and accredited continuing nurse education; 2) advanced nursing education scholarships for working hospital nurses; and 3) promote positive nurse awareness and achievements, including this year's global "Thank a Nurse Team Team Challenge" and week-long nurse-honoring activities during National Nurses Week (May 6-12-2021).

