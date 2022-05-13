Submit Release
Idaho Elections Operations Center (EOC)

Date: May 13, 2022 Contact: Chad Houck, Chief Deputy Secretary of State Phone: (208) 334-2852

Boise, Idaho — Secretary Denney has authorized the formation of an Elections Operations Center (EOC) with a focus to monitor cyber threats to elections, facilitate situational awareness, and inform decision makers with real-time information.

The EOC will be staffed on election day with a diverse set of expertise to deal quickly and effectively with any problems that might be encountered. Active participants will include professionals representing the Secretary’s office, the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Idaho Criminal Intelligence (Fusion) Center, the Idaho National Guard and the Idaho Courts. Additionally, the EOC will have engineers available on-call throughout the day from vendors supporting critical elections infrastructure, as well as experts from the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program (ICRMP), the National Association of Secretaries of State and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center (EI-ISAC).

Participants are chartered to provide a single point of contact for issues that might arise on election day, including but not limited to cyber security, election law/statues, internet connectivity, election infrastructure functionality and national incident reporting trends.

The EOC will be operational from 9:00 a.m. MDT, until 9:00 p.m. MDT on May 17, 2022.

ABOUT LAWERENCE DENNEY

Lawerence Denney has served the people of Idaho since 1990. His public service began as a representative in District 13 and, following redistricting, then became a representative in District 9 until 2014. During this time, Denney served two terms as Majority Leader and three terms as Speaker of the House before successfully running for state office as Idaho’s Secretary of State. He is currently in his second term as Secretary of State.

