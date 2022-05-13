DOT News Release: PIʻILANI HIGHWAY CLOSURE AND SPEED LIMIT REDUCTION

KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Maui motorists of the following changes to Piʻilani Highway in Kihei:

Nighttime, full closure of Piʻilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue from 9:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, through 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to reset the traffic control for the Kihei Roundabout construction. Motorists, including first responders, will be detoured to South Kihei Road as an alternate route during the full closure.

Temporary 24/7 reduction of Piʻilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue to one lane in each direction throughout Phase 1 construction of the Kihei Roundabout, effective following the nighttime full closure. Phase 1 is anticipated to run through August 2022, weather permitting.

The posted speed limit on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) between East Lipoa Street/Lipoa Parkway and Okolani Drive/Mikioi Place will be reduced from 40 mph to 35 mph in both directions effective on or before Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

The purpose of these changes is to improve safety for all roadway users. Piʻilani Highway is a principal arterial with auxiliary turn lanes, multiple signalized intersection, multiple unsignalized intersection, crosswalks, merge areas, and multimodal use including pedestrians and bicyclists.

The reduced speed limit will be effective as soon as the speed limit signs are posted. The new speed limit of 35 mph will align with the speed limit for Piʻilani Highway between Uwapo Road/Kaiwaihine Street and Lipoa Street/East Lipoa Parkway.

Motorists are reminded to follow all traffic control signs when traveling to their destination. HDOT appreciates your patience as we work to improve safety conditions for all highway users.

###