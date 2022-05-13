Islanders 60 years and older among those now eligible for second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to increase protection

CANADA, May 13 - Prince Edward Island is expanding eligibility for second booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to include all Islanders 60 years of age and older living in the community to increase their protection against COVID-19 and its variants.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for the specific populations(link is external) to reduce their risk of severe illness and hospitalization from the virus. In Prince Edward Island, the following groups are now eligible for a second booster dose:

Individuals 60 years of age and older living in the community

Individuals living in congregate living settings, including long-term and community care homes

Indigenous adults 18 years of age and older

“Staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccination continues to be the most important tool in preventing serious illness, including hospitalization,” said Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island’s Chief Public Health Officer. “Even though the number of daily cases of COVID-19 continue to decline on PEI, I strongly recommend Islanders who are not yet vaccinated to get their primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine and their booster doses, when they are eligible.

Islanders recommended to get a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to do so 4 to 6 months after receiving their first booster. A single booster dose is recommended for those 12 years of age and older. More information about COVID-19 booster doses, including eligibility, is available online at: Questions about Boosters Doses.

As of May 8, 97.7 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 years received at least one dose of vaccine and 94.7 per cent were fully vaccinated. 68.8 per cent of children ages 5 to 11 had one dose of vaccine and 54 per cent have two doses.

Parents of unvaccinated children between the ages of 5 and 11 years are encouraged to make an appointment for their children to receive a first dose. In addition to any immediate illness, children are vulnerable to developing long COVID-19 and the long-term health impacts of post-viral illnesses are not yet known. Island children 5 to 11 years of age can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Health PEI vaccination clinic.

Anyone 12 years of age and older can get their primary series of the COVID-19 vaccination, first and second dose, at a Health PEI vaccination clinic or at one of the many partner pharmacies across the province. Approximately 49,000 Island residents age 12 and over are now eligible for a first booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses are being offered at clinics and partner pharmacies. Adolescents 12 to 17 years of age can receive a booster dose six months after completing their primary series of the vaccine, and Islanders 18 years of age and older can receive a booster dose five and half months after completing their primary series.

A second booster dose is now recommended for Islanders 60 years of age and older, those living in long-term and community care homes, and Indigenous adults 18 years of age and older to provide extended protection against COVID-19. The second booster dose should be administered four to six months after receiving the first booster dose.

Islanders recently infected with COVID-19 should wait three months after onset of symptoms or testing positive before getting a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose.

Individuals who are isolating and require supports are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 to be directed to nearby community support systems, or provincial government service offices. This assistance includes help with securing food, personal prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and other emergency situations. The program operates on a self-referral basis. More information is available here.

For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines. For answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit: Answers to Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions.

For the latest information about Prince Edward Island’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit: COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Prince Edward Island.

Backgrounder:

The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures:

Get vaccinated

Wear a properly fitted, three-layer mask in indoor public places

Keep your circle of contacts small

Wash hands frequently with soap and water

Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue

Stay home if you are not feeling well

Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Physical distance - stay two meters (6 feet) apart

Don’t share items like drinking glasses and water bottles

Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops

