Government boards welcome more members 

CANADA, May 13 - Islanders are very involved with their communities as they continue to share experiences and knowledge through provincial government agencies, boards and commissions. 

Last month,17 people were appointed or reappointed to five government boards. 

“We are thankful for all the Islanders who have contributed by sharing their voices at these tables and making a difference in Prince Edward Island,” said Premier Dennis King. “Your contribution and participation help make our province a better place.”

With more than 70 government agencies, boards and commissions, Island residents are encouraged to submit their application to one of many upcoming vacancies through Engage PEI.

Media contact: Nicole Yeba Executive Council Office  Bilingual Senior Communications Officer ntyeba@gov.pe.ca 

Backgrounder

Here are the 17 people appointed or reappointed to five agencies, boards and commissions for April 2022.

Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission 

Jacinta Campbell, Charlottetown 

Community Care Facilities and Nursing Homes Board Donald Ling, Stratford Danielle Ramsay, Charlottetown Jenny Green, Charlottetown

Early Learning and Child Care Board Andrea Triolo, Charlottetown

Finance PEI Board of Directors Cora Lee Dunbar, Summerside (reappointment)

Poverty Elimination Council  Roxanne Carter-Thompson, Mount Stewart Paxton Caseley, Stratford Susie Dillon, Charlottetown Clover Gallant, Summerside Yvonne Gallant, Wellington Liza Jamani, Stanhope Wanda Lyall, Stratford Andrea MacDonald, Charlottetown Jason MacGregor, Annandale Ayo Ogunleye, Charlottetown Regina Younker, Cornwall  

