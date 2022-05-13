Submit Release
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Texas State Bankshares, Inc. and approval of applications by Texas Regional Bank

May 13, 2022

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Texas State Bankshares, Inc. and approval of applications by Texas Regional Bank

For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application by Texas State Bankshares, Inc., Harlingen, Texas, to acquire Access Bancorp, Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire AccessBank Texas, both of Denton, Texas. The Board also approved the applications by Texas Regional Bank, Harlingen, Texas, to merge with AccessBank Texas and to establish and operate branches at the locations of the main office and branches of AccessBank Texas.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

