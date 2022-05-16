Bold Acceleration in Business Owner Exits Found in 2022 National Exit Planners Survey

The survey found that 60% to 83% of advisors have seen increased exit planning inquiries and engagements in the last 12 months.

The time for Exit Planners is here and will be for the foreseeable future.” — John F. Dini

SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ExitMap®, a provider of premier coaching tools for exit planners, released the results of their 2nd annual National Exit Planners Survey (NEPS) at the 2022 EPI National Summit where they had the largest turnout since its beginning in 2005, welcoming over 500 advisors.

Our survey found that 60% to 83% of advisors have seen increased exit planning inquiries and engagements in the last 12 months. Additionally, less than 8% of the total respondents reported a decline in either. Whether the advisor is new to succession work or a seasoned professional, their work with exiting business owners is increasing.

No longer a niche industry, thousands of attorneys, CPA’s, Financial Planners, Banking officers, Valuation experts, Insurance Consultants, and Advisors have added Exit Planning to their services. They are poised to actively assist the 3 million plus Baby Boomer Business Owners with the transition of their legacy and wealth estimated at $10 trillion over the next decade.

It's welcome news for advisors that business exits are moving forward. Experts, including John F. Dini, have been ringing the alarm bells for years. Millions of successful and stable employers exiting their businesses will have a serious financial impact on the US economy. Baby boomer owners are running out of time to prepare for one of the biggest financial transactions of their lifetimes.

According to Dini, not only are advisors largely over 56 years old, but nearly 85% of the survey respondents were principals or partners in their practices. The National Exit Planners survey uncovered that a majority of advisors and business owners are in the same generational boat, giving them a unique kinship because the largest percentage of boomer advisors are also business owners.

The National Exit Planners Survey was sent to over 3,800 Exit Planning professionals. ExitMap® reported a 95% confidence level with a 5.3% variance in results. More information is available at www.exitplannerssurvey.com. A copy of the report is free to the media (please contact us to request a code).

About ExitMap®

ExitMap® is a suite of coaching tools that support a structured process for helping owners plan their transitions. It is used by professionals in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia. Known for its step-by-step process, instructive training, and client focus, ExitMap® has become a trusted mainstay in the growing exit planning industry.

About ExitMap® Founder, John F. Dini

For almost 30 years, John has coached over 500 business owners. He boasts over 12,000 hours of face-to-face work with CEOs, owners, and other executives. For the last 15 years, he has been helping owners transition their businesses as they prepare to retire. John’s books, "Hunting in a Farmer's World" and "Your Exit Map," have won multiple awards, and he writes a successful blog on the joys (and terrors) of owning a business at www.awakeat2oclock.com. John has owned successful companies in manufacturing, distribution, and health care, as well as several in B2B services. He is available for interviews, TV, podcast, and radio appearances.