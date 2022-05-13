0775461 B.C. LTD. (FORMERLY, PRO MINERALS INC.) ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT AND NAME CHANGE
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 0775461 B.C. Ltd. (formerly, Pro Minerals Inc.) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that effective May 12, 2022, Richard Paolone, Gregory Paolone, and Jeffrey Paolone were appointed to serve as directors of the Company. Richard Paolone was also appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
Richard Paolone, Jeffrey Paolone, and Gregory Paolone were appointed following the resignation of Michael Lerner, Emily Lerner and Harvey McKenzie as directors of the Company. Michael Lerner also resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The appointment of Michael Lerner, Emily Lerner, and Harvey McKenzie were effected on April 19, 2022 following the resignation of Donald Wilson as the Company’s sole director. The Company wishes to thank Michael Lerner, Emily Lerner, Harvey McKenzie, and Donald Wilson for their services.
Richard Paolone is a practicing securities lawyer focused on mining, agriculture, and cannabis. Richard is the principal lawyer of Paolone Law Professional Corporation. In his private practice, he has developed experience with respect to public companies, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions and other facets fundamental to the natural resources sector. Richard currently serves as a director and the Chief Executive Officer of several other private and reporting companies.
Jeffrey Paolone is a dual JD and MBA Candidate from the University of Windsor and Detroit Mercy. Jeffrey has experience related to capital markets within the natural resource sector. Jeffrey was most recently the Vice President of Jaguar Financial Corporation.
Gregory Paolone is an Honours BA in Economics Candidate from Wilfrid Laurier University. Gregory has experience related to capital markets within the natural resource sector. Gregory was most recently employed at a corporate finance and merchant banking company that provides strategic advisory and consulting services to emerging issuers in the mining industry.
Name Change
The Company also wishes to announce that it has undergone a name change from “Pro Minerals Inc.” to “0775461 B.C. Ltd.”.
About 0775461 B.C. Ltd.
0775461 B.C. Ltd. is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec that is seeking to develop or acquire viable commercial assets.
For further information please contact:
Richard Paolone, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
Telephone: 416-258-3059
E-mail: richard@paolonelaw.ca
