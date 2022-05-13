Eric Kaasa Announces Donation to Autism Speaks
Author of The Book on Collections to Donate Profits from Book to Autism Speaks
I intend to donate all profits from The Book on Collections to Autism Speaks in honor of my brother Maurice Kaasa.”YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long-awaited The Book on Collections finally has a release date. It is expected to be released by June of 2023.
— Eric Kaasa
Soon following Eric Kaasa’s announcement on the release date, he has released another statement.
“I intend to donate all profits from The Book on Collections to Autism Speaks in honor of my brother Maurice Kaasa.”
“I realize how lucky I am to be able to give to causes that matter to me. And helping individuals with Autism means a lot. My brother and I have always been very close. He is the one who taught me numbers and letters as a baby, which put me far ahead of my peers, giving me a confidence in my intellect which is probably responsible for all of my success in life.”
Eric Kaasa was the CEO of the American Autism Foundation from 2008 to 2010, and he currently serves as the President and CEO of TK Credit Recovery.
