Celebrity Chef Supreme Dow Fights Food Insecurity and Launches a Push to Provide '10,000 Meals Across L.A.'

Celebrity Chef Supreme Dow Serves Vegan Meals to the Unhoused Community The Concierge Kitchen Chef Supreme Dow Serves Unhoused People

Everyone throughout the planet has the right to be whole, healthy, and happy. Food is the medicine that we eat to live.” — Chef Supreme Dow

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s all about giving back. As the owner of the Concierge Kitchen, a chef service preparing gourmet dishes, Chef Supreme Dow is well renowned in the elite circles of the rich and famous. His wealthy celebrity client list includes high profile NBA athletes and super stars such as India Arie, Andre 3000, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rich Roll and others. Chef Dow receives well-deserved kudos for his plant-based meals touting, “plants are here for us Animals are here with us.” His heart, however, is for helping the less fortunate. Raised in Philadelphia with strong family morals, Chef Dow was taught early on that when you get to the highest point in life, you give it back TO YOUR people. No one in the history of man has ever gone broke giving back.

The City of Angels, Los Angeles, ironically, is the third richest city in the world, and home to one of the country’s largest accounts of food insecurity. Los Angeles Regional Food Bank reports, “An estimated 1 in 5 people in LA County lived with food insecurity before the pandemic. With the onset of COVID-19, the number of people seeking food assistance has notably increased.”

With the words of his ancestors still ringing in his ears, Chef Dow embarked on his own personal mission. According to him, “In January, 2022, I began to prepare gourmet vegan meals and give them out across key Los Angeles locations, feeding hundreds of unhoused, underserved, and hungry citizens. Over the last few months, I have been able to feed thousands because of the support I have received from others who, like me, have it in their heart to help those in need.”

This collective group of philanthropists launched the 10,000 Meals (10KM) Across LA initiative. The goal is to prepare 10,000 meals and give them out across LA in a ten-week period, from July 4, 2022 through September 3, 2022. To launch and complete their goal of preparing and providing 10,000 Meals Across LA, they are soliciting the help of the public to raise $60,000 dollars for this worthy cause. Contributions will go directly to purchasing the food and proper packaging to accommodate this initiative. The Concierge Kitchen has collaborated with “A Well Fed World,” an international 501(c)(3) non-profit tax-exempt hunger relief and food security organization, who will provide the fiscal oversight and back office support for this monumental task. All donations will be 100% tax deductible and will go directly to the 10KM Across LA initiative.

Chef Supreme is passionate about his journey and remarks, “Everyone throughout the planet has the right to be whole, healthy, and happy. Food is the medicine that we eat to live. I ensure that those who don’t have the highest quality of anything receive the highest quality of food at the bare minimum. It’s a step in the right direction because high quality foods can help them become the highest form of themselves. We eat to live and everyone has the right to live. I want to be known as a man who took the best part of himself and gave it back to the people.”

For more information on how you can volunteer and donate to 10KM Across LA initiative, please go to: Gofund.me/SupremeDow, or Venmo: @Premo-dow or @Wellfedworld.com in c/o Concierge Kitchen