THE WINNERS OF THE SECOND EDITION OF THE LIV HOSPITALITY DESIGN AWARDS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED.

ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OF THE YEAR – EATING SPACE Wan Chu-One Avenue Company: Lu & Yang Design Company Lead Designer: Yang Fei Project Location: Shenzhen, China

ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OF THE YEAR – LIVING SPACE Tiny Club House Company: A+ Architects Lead Designer: Vu Hoang Kha Project Location: Da Lat City, Vietnam

Buddha-Bar New York Company: Yod Group Lead Designer: Volodymyr Nepyivoda Project Location: New York City, United States Photo Credit: Andriy Bezuglov

INTERIOR DESIGN OF THE YEAR – LIVING SPACE The Fairmont Olympic - Grand Restoration Company: MG2 Lead Designer: Lazáro Rosa-Violán & Pedro Gámez Project Location: Seattle, United States Photo Credit: The Fairmont Olympic