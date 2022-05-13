THE WINNERS OF THE SECOND EDITION OF THE LIV HOSPITALITY DESIGN AWARDS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED.
THE LIV HOSPITALITY DESIGN AWARDS CELEBRATE OUTSTANDING HOSPITALITY PROJECTS.ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3C Awards Group is pleased to formally announce the winners of the 2nd Edition of the LIV Hospitality design awards.
LIV Hospitality Design Awards is celebrating the quality and diversity of the architectural ventures and interior design projects shaping the worldwide hospitality industry today. The LIV Awards program is an inclusive platform, pursuing exceptional projects within the living and eating spaces, from co-living, boutique hotels to beach resorts, from fine dining restaurants and lounges to pop-up bars.
The jury panel composed of 41 talented and experienced professionals, prominent academics, entrepreneurs, and developers in the Hospitality, Architecture, and Interior Design fields has selected the winners from over 400 submissions from 43 countries.
The judges evaluated each project based on their own merit; rewarding the most pioneering and ground-breaking designs and selecting those standing out, based on new concepts, innovations, sustainability initiatives and property design stories.
"At the LIV Hospitality Design Awards, we strive to support and promote inspired projects and innovation by professional and emerging designers from around the world. Assembling in one platform outstanding properties from Brazil, Kenya to Portugal and Dubai. This program will continue to define the future of design excellence in the Hospitality industry," said Astrid Hébert, Founder.
The range of work was astounding with honorees in Architecture including CambridgeSeven for the Hilton Garden Inn Boston-Brookline, SCDA Architects with the SOORI Bali, Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates for the Whampoa Street Development in Kong Kong, Bodumas Overwater Seafood Restaurant of Movenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives designed by MOTIV Studio. In terms of interior design, the program awarded Ventuex a fine dining restaurant designed by Studio Munge, Stickman Tribe based in Dubai won in the Luxury Hotel category with The Westin Mina Seyahi Lobby while Meyer Davis company was honored with the brand-new W Hotel Rome.
Other honorees from the second edition of the LIV Awards included Wanda Hotel Design Institute, Virserius Studio, Kelly Wearstler for the Downtown L.A. Proper hotel, The Ascott Limited with lyf Tenjin Fukuoka in the co-living category, MKV Design with the Burgenstock Resort in Switzerland.
ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OF THE YEAR – EATING SPACE
Wan Chu-One Avenue
Company: Lu & Yang Design Company
Lead Designer: Yang Fei
Project Location: Shenzhen, China
ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OF THE YEAR – LIVING SPACE
Tiny Club House
Company: A+ Architects
Lead Designer: Vu Hoang Kha
Project Location: Da Lat City, Vietnam
INTERIOR DESIGN OF THE YEAR – EATING SPACE
Buddha-Bar New York
Company: Yod Group
Lead Designer: Volodymyr Nepyivoda
Project Location: New York City, United States
Photo Credit: Andriy Bezuglov
INTERIOR DESIGN OF THE YEAR – LIVING SPACE
The Fairmont Olympic - Grand Restoration
Company: MG2
Lead Designer: Lazáro Rosa-Violán & Pedro Gámez
Project Location: Seattle, United States
Photo Credit: The Fairmont Olympic
EMERGING ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR – LIVING SPACE
YOYO' ECORESORT: when biomimicry and well-being become one
Lead Designer: Jodel Bismarc Mekemta
University: Ecole Nationale Supérieure d'Architecture de Grenoble, France
Project Location: Mouanko, Cameroon
EMERGING INTERIOR DESIGNER OF THE YEAR – LIVING SPACE
Sheltered Tranquility
Lead Designer: Mengran Liao
School: Savannah College of Art and Design, Atlanta, USA
Project Location: Altlanta, Unites States
EMERGING INTERIOR DESIGNER OF THE YEAR – EATING SPACE
Peon by Joost Bakker
Lead Designer: Ellie Sutton
School: Sydney Design School, Australia
Project Location: Melbourne, Australia
A full list LIV Hospitality Design Awards winners can be viewed HERE.
About the LIV Hospitality Design Awards
LIV Hospitality Design Awards is a sibling program of the LIT Lighting Design Award (LIT), SIT Furniture Design Award (SIT), and The BLT Built Design Awards, all focusing on Architecture, Interior Design and Lighting, which have emerged as some of the most well-known Design Prize today.
LIV Hospitality Design Awards is a program under the 3C Awards, a leading organization curating and promoting design across the globe. The company represents today’s diversity and innovation in Lighting Design, Furniture Design, Sport Design, Interior Design, and Architecture. Each brand is a symbol of design excellence around the world, showcasing Professional and Emerging designers’ work to over 100 expert jury members.
3C Awards is owned by Three C Group GmbH, a Swiss-registered company.
