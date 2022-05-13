NA leader hopes for stronger ties between Vietnamese, Lao court systems

VIETNAM, May 13 -

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ received President of the Lao People’s Supreme Court Viengthong Siphandone in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Welcoming the Lao official, Chairman Huệ expressed his delight at the strong cooperation between the two countries’ court systems, which he said has helped further enhance the Việt Nam - Laos ties.

Viengthong highlighted the close partnership between the supreme court of Laos and its Vietnamese counterpart and expressed her hope that the NA Chairman will support the two court systems’ cooperation in the time ahead.

She also hoped the Vietnamese side will share experience in how the NA and the supreme court coordinate in settling complaints, and that the court system of Laos will receive coordination and experience sharing from relevant committees of the Vietnamese NA.

The top legislator of Việt Nam expressed his hope that in her position, Viengthong will join the Supreme People’s Court of Việt Nam to promote the two courts’ cooperation and contribute to the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

He also asked his guest to help strengthen ties among Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia.

Voicing his support for the cooperation activities agreed at the talks between the two supreme courts’ leaders, Chairman Huệ noted the Vietnamese NA is working to reinforce links with institutions of the political system, including the Supreme People’s Court.

The Vietnamese NA is ready to share experience in boosting the cooperation between the parliament and the supreme court, receiving citizens, and handling complaints and denunciations with the supreme court of Laos, he added.

The Chairman also highly valued the flourishing relations between the Vietnamese and Lao courts at all levels, adding he hoped this cooperation will continue, thereby further contributing to the traditional connections between the two countries. — VNS