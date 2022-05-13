Baylor University Announces Online Master’s in Computer Science - Data Science Track

/EIN News/ -- Waco, Texas, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Baylor School of Engineering and Computer Science offers a variety of professional online courses. The university strives to provide exceptional, qualitative, and excellent education to its students through responsible leadership and professional procedures.

Baylor School of Engineering and Computer Science is glad to announce their Online Masters in Computer Science - Data Science degree program is now available. With an emphasis on Data Science, students will get the opportunity to learn how to use tools and algorithms to handle and analyze large quantities of data efficiently. Program courses combine mathematics, statistics, computer programming disciplines, advanced data mining techniques, machine learning, and data visualization approaches.

The university aims to deliver a foundational course to students to help them earn a Computer Science Master’s degree to pursue senior roles as data scientists. Baylor University’s program is offered 100% online, with three intakes per year. Length to program completion can be expected within one year and six months to two years and six months, based on previous education and individual qualifications.

Taught by nationally recognized professors, this Data Science program's core courses help students learn about recent developments in large-scale data repositories and analytical approaches to dealing with velocity, volume, veracity, variability, and value. Not only this, but students get to learn the components of parallel programming based on the MapReduce paradigm within the Hadoop ecosystem, and investigate advanced subjects in cloud settings (AWS, Google, Azure), as well as economics, and history, differences, and significance of architecture decisions.

The online degree program will help students understand data warehousing and data mining ideas, methodologies, applications, and advanced subjects in machine learning and statistics. Enroll in the program and examine visualization as a tool for data analysis, memory, inference, decision-making, and methods for visual description and presentation of high-dimensional data spaces.

For more information, feel free to visit https://onlinecs.baylor.edu/online-masters-computer-science/data-science-track.

In the words of Dr. Sharon Moore from Baylor University, “We've adopted an interdisciplinary, project-based learning strategy. Our Online Master's in Computer Science - Data Science degree program is meant to assist students in improving their interpersonal and academic skills, which will help them advance in their careers. Data Science has grown increasingly important in today's society, and we want our students to take full advantage of it. With an innovative approach, practical exposure, in-depth understanding of the subject, and qualified staff, our university provides all sorts of benefits of a large-scale research institution with personal attention given to every student.”

Without a doubt, Data Science has become an integral part of how we view the world today. The Institution aspires to improve the technical proficiency of every technically interested pupil by delving into this ever-growing subject. The Online Master's in Computer Science - Data Science program also teaches students how to examine virtual private clouds (VPCs), instance types, microservices, storage services, and more advanced architecture principles. This new chapter in Baylor University's history marks the start of a magnificent future for both the institution and its pupils. The institution's Online Master’s in Computer Science - Data Science degree program is entirely focused on assisting students in achieving their dynamic career goals.

The Baylor University School of Engineering and Computer Science offers unrivaled levels of education through instruction, scholarship, and service that prepares graduates for professional practice and responsible leadership with a Christian worldview. Uniquely positioned along the 1-35 corridor with direct access to Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, Baylor University provides all of the benefits of a large-scale research institution with personal attention given to every student. Situated in the heart of Texas, U.S. News & World Report ranked the university among the top 5% of Best National Universities in 2021.

