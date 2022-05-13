Tudor Nacu Breaks Free on Debut EP Between 4 Coloured Walls
100s of miles from home, cut off from the world, one unforgettable EP.CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDON, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many, being trapped hundreds of miles from home with zero human contact would be unbearable. For Romanian-born, Lincoln-based singer-songwriter Tudor Nacu, it was the catalyst for his stellar EP – Between 4 Coloured Walls (release 06/05/22). Born in its namesake, the alt-pop project is anything but confined to the limits of a box…
“Between 4 Coloured Walls is the product of all the weird and odd thoughts I had while stuck in isolation. The tracks on the EP came from the experiences I unearthed while processing the distance from my home, family, and friends.”
This heart on the sleeve approach to songwriting shines through on lead single Home. When asked by a cashier how he was feeling, Tudor fantasied about responding truthfully – revealing a deep, and personal battle with depression. Choosing instead to express himself through music, the artist created the single that has already seen global airplay. Home mixes its chill RnB and Funk influences with a message equal part heartfelt and catchy.
Between 4 Coloured Walls takes Tudor’s isolating 4 walls and blows them apart into an all-encompassing wider world built of the artist’s personal journey. From the nostalgic playfulness of Kids to the romantic whirlwind of Feelings, Tudor shows a mastery across a range of style and topics, that bond to create his dynamic brand of pop.
It is not just radio stations across the UK, US, Canada, Asia, New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, and more that have recognised Tudor’s talent. Brought over to the UK from his native Romania by his music, Tudor is a soon to be graduate of Sound and Music Production and the University of Lincoln. For his talents, he has also been chosen to study at the world renowned and prestigious Berklee College of Music.
Tudor’s initial single Paris Love has already organically garnered over 11.5k Spotify streams, and with his debut EP Between 4 Coloured Walls, the artist is set to blast beyond that. One listen to any of the four tracks will tell you that Tudor Nacu is a rare talent destined for stardom.
Audiences can look forward to streaming Between 4 Coloured Walls, and its lead single Home, across all platforms 06/05/22.
Follow to Keep Up With Tudor Nacu:
Tudor Nacu Twitter
Tudor Nacu Instagram
Pete bassett
Quite Great ltd
+44 7540 368562
email us here