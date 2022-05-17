Ale-8-One Kicks-Off Event Series in Anticipation of New Limited-Edition Blackberry Ale-8-One
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ale-8-One, the iconic Kentucky soda brand, is popping-up around the Bluegrass in anticipation of the launch of their limited-edition Blackberry Ale-8-One. The Brand’s newest flavor blends the fresh summer taste of blackberries with the Ale-8-One signature formula. Ahead of the upcoming retail launch on Memorial Day Weekend, the Company is hosting a series of community engagement events, complete with sampling, sun, and celebration! Each of these events will put the community in the mood for summer and will feature the newest flavor as a fountain drink or in everyone's favorite glass bottle!
Launch activations include select locations across the Commonwealth of Kentucky where consumers and fans can try the new Blackberry Ale-8-One for themselves. Ale-8-One will host this series of community based events leading up to the unofficial start of summer on Memorial Day Weekend, when the Blackberry Ale-8-One four packs will debut on May 23 in retail stores across the region. The limited edition offering from the 95-year soda manufacturer will only be available during the summer months as part of a special seasonal launch. Consumers are encouraged to grab their four packs before this summer flavor disappears! The listed events are open to the public and family-friendly. At each event, Ale-8-One company representatives will be available on-site to answer questions, sample product, engage with consumers. Visit Ale-8-One.com or follow @ale8one on social media to stay updated on the Blackberry Ale-8-One launch and to share in the excitement.
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Gumbo YaYa
Brannon Crossing location in Nicholasville, KY
2pm-4pm
Friday, May 20, 2022
Judy Drive-In in Mt. Sterling, KY
7pm
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Louisville Cream in Louisville, KY
1pm
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Sauerbeck Family Drive-In in LaGrange, KY
8pm
All members of the media who wish to cover any of the listed events or would like additional information for publication, please contact HGPR Inc.
Paige Leighton
HGPR Inc.
+1 310-859-8870
press@hgprinc.com