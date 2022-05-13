More about GBI Arrests Statesboro Man for Theft

Submit Release
Metter, GA (May 13, 2022) – The GBI has arrested Jeffery Lamar Lanier, 48, of Statesboro, for one count of theft by conversion, one count of financial transaction card fraud, and one count of computer theft. Additional charges relating to the theft are expected.

On April 29, 2022, the GBI was requested by the Metter Police Department to assist in an investigation involving a financial theft from Restoration Worship Center in Metter, Georgia. The subsequent investigation revealed Lanier, acting in his capacity as Chief Financial Officer, accessed the church’s accounts and credit card stealing more than $90,000.00 over a two-year period for his personal use.

Lanier was booked into the Candler County Jail on May 11, 2022, and has been released on bond.

The case will be turned over to Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the GBI Region 5 Field Office at (912) 871-1121. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

