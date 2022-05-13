FCI Lender Services Is Introducing a New Proprietary API Service
EINPresswire.com/ -- FCI Lender Services has introduced a proprietary API (Application Programming Interface) service for free to all their loan servicing customers. At no additional cost, FCI’s customers can now connect their loan management software to FCI’s system. This allows customers to directly PULL and PUSH information between FCI’s live database to their own existing databases or internal CRM (Customer Relationship Manager) programs to generate customized reports. The PULL API allows each customer to request specific and individualized data from FCI to be inputted directly into their system.
FCI’s PUSH and PULL functionality allows customers to bypass logging into their website, emailing, or calling FCI for updates in order to gather loan information like loan origination data or loan charges. The FCI API lets customers access their loan information 24/7 without needing to contact FCI. The use of FCI’s API technology to input and update the data directly into or from FCI’s system for seamless integration allows customers to enhance their timelines and experiences using FCI’s state of the art technology and services.
FCI API PULL capability allows for the pulling of specific information into a specific report or database that the customer desires. For example, if a report tracks return on investment and the information is tracked on a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet the API can be utilized to automatically update fields like Unpaid Principal Balance. This eliminates the need to manually update each field which removes this tedious process. FCI provides free Excel API templates that allow customers to pull all the desired loan information from FCI’s system at the press of a button, while keeping the desired report format.
A tutorial video on the FCI website demonstrates the step-by-step process of connecting data from FCI’s API to customized reports in Excel. Additionally, FCI’s API can also integrate data with reports in Salesforce, Zoho, or a customized software program to FCI’s API for fields to be automatically updated. As a customer’s portfolio grows, the API can input almost any field viewable on FCI Web like Paid To Date, Property Address, and Note Rate directly into a customer’s personalized report at the push of a button.
The FCI API PUSH functionality works similarly to the PULL functionality, but allows the lender to push information from their databases and reports into FCI’s system. For example, when a customer is boarding a new loan the PUSH API could be used as part of the Loan Origination Software and sent directly to FCI to seamlessly begin the boarding process. In cases where loan charges are incurred by the consumer, customers can press a button in the system to automatically send the new charge to FCI for review as well as attaching the lender’s note. This is vastly more convenient than manually emailing individual charges to FCI. Furthermore, when FCI is in need of certain documents for boarding or other servicing matters, customers can directly send this information via the PUSH API to immediately be attached and applied to the note.
FCI’s PUSH and PULL API functionality changes the way both FCI and customers conduct business due to the emphasis on connectivity. This increases both the efficiency and the effectiveness of the manner in which customers do business. As a result of FCI’s API capabilities, lenders can connect directly to their loan servicer and gain access to their note information for the first time. To begin accessing and operating FCI’s API alongside your preferred tracking software, log on to the Lender Portal on myfci.com. All of the API information, templates, tutorial videos, and the descriptions of product features are on the bottom left of the screen.
The API is one of the direct connect features that FCI offers alongside OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology that can be applied to any type of note such as non-qualified (Non-QM) mortgages. These direct connect features streamline and enhance your capabilities to track and manage your portfolio. By allowing FCI to service your loans and by using state of the art features like the API, you gain the FCI Advantage designed to enhance customers’ timelines and experiences. This is why FCI is highly ranked nationally and why they have been top-rated-by-Fitch.
Tim Griffith
FCI’s PUSH and PULL functionality allows customers to bypass logging into their website, emailing, or calling FCI for updates in order to gather loan information like loan origination data or loan charges. The FCI API lets customers access their loan information 24/7 without needing to contact FCI. The use of FCI’s API technology to input and update the data directly into or from FCI’s system for seamless integration allows customers to enhance their timelines and experiences using FCI’s state of the art technology and services.
FCI API PULL capability allows for the pulling of specific information into a specific report or database that the customer desires. For example, if a report tracks return on investment and the information is tracked on a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet the API can be utilized to automatically update fields like Unpaid Principal Balance. This eliminates the need to manually update each field which removes this tedious process. FCI provides free Excel API templates that allow customers to pull all the desired loan information from FCI’s system at the press of a button, while keeping the desired report format.
A tutorial video on the FCI website demonstrates the step-by-step process of connecting data from FCI’s API to customized reports in Excel. Additionally, FCI’s API can also integrate data with reports in Salesforce, Zoho, or a customized software program to FCI’s API for fields to be automatically updated. As a customer’s portfolio grows, the API can input almost any field viewable on FCI Web like Paid To Date, Property Address, and Note Rate directly into a customer’s personalized report at the push of a button.
The FCI API PUSH functionality works similarly to the PULL functionality, but allows the lender to push information from their databases and reports into FCI’s system. For example, when a customer is boarding a new loan the PUSH API could be used as part of the Loan Origination Software and sent directly to FCI to seamlessly begin the boarding process. In cases where loan charges are incurred by the consumer, customers can press a button in the system to automatically send the new charge to FCI for review as well as attaching the lender’s note. This is vastly more convenient than manually emailing individual charges to FCI. Furthermore, when FCI is in need of certain documents for boarding or other servicing matters, customers can directly send this information via the PUSH API to immediately be attached and applied to the note.
FCI’s PUSH and PULL API functionality changes the way both FCI and customers conduct business due to the emphasis on connectivity. This increases both the efficiency and the effectiveness of the manner in which customers do business. As a result of FCI’s API capabilities, lenders can connect directly to their loan servicer and gain access to their note information for the first time. To begin accessing and operating FCI’s API alongside your preferred tracking software, log on to the Lender Portal on myfci.com. All of the API information, templates, tutorial videos, and the descriptions of product features are on the bottom left of the screen.
The API is one of the direct connect features that FCI offers alongside OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology that can be applied to any type of note such as non-qualified (Non-QM) mortgages. These direct connect features streamline and enhance your capabilities to track and manage your portfolio. By allowing FCI to service your loans and by using state of the art features like the API, you gain the FCI Advantage designed to enhance customers’ timelines and experiences. This is why FCI is highly ranked nationally and why they have been top-rated-by-Fitch.
Tim Griffith
FCI Lender Services, Inc
+1 714-282-2424
email us here