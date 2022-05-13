ATLIS electric vehicles powers forward with Nasdaq announcement
Electric vehicle company ATLIS has announced plans to list/place on the Nasdaq this summer, having reserved the ticker trading symbol “AMV”.
This new (IPO) funding will allow us to continue to scale operations to produce state-of-the-art batteries, platforms and pickups needed to advance the work truck market
— Mark Hanchett, ATLIS Motor Vehicles Founder and CEO
Electric vehicle innovator ATLIS shows no sign of slowing down - after announcing new plans to list on the Nasdaq this summer, having reserved the ticker trading symbol “AMV”.
Such vehicles are integral to agriculture, utilities, construction, and the emergency services, particularly in the huge North American market.
Mark Hanchett, ATLIS Motor Vehicles Founder and CEO, said: "From inception, we've had an unwavering commitment to produce an electric truck that does not comprise performance or durability.
“This new (IPO) funding will allow us to continue to scale operations to produce state-of-the-art batteries, platforms and pickups needed to advance the work truck market. I'd like to acknowledge and thank our 20,000+ investors that have backed our efforts over the years; this is a milestone moment for them as well."
Expansion to date has been enabled by more than $30 million in crowdfunding, including a current $10 Reg A+ raise now nearing closure.
Award-winning broker dealer Rialto Markets has partnered ATLIS Motor Vehicles on this capital-raising journey and its CEO and Co-founder Shari Noonan, who received the prestigious 2022 Markets Choice Positive Change Visionary Award this week, said:
“As ATLIS has lit the way in auto technology, it has been a beacon to many other young and successful private companies, founded on the belief and confidence of their crowdfunding investor communities and creating so many options for successful growth.
“In the case of ATLIS Motor Vehicles, the crowdfunding path included a heavily oversubscribed six-week $5 million Regulation CF raise – one of 2021’s fastest – and this year’s raise has also been rapid.
“As a fast-moving and expanding company ourselves, we are so proud to have been involved in such a success story.”
ATLIS Motor Vehicles is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The ATLIS innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com.
Rialto Markets is a FINRA Member broker dealer (Rialto Primary) operating an alternative trading system (Rialto Secondary) for private securities including those issued as a Digital Asset Security.
Rialto Primary supports companies issuing equity and debt securities through Reg CF, Reg A+, and Reg D exemptions. Rialto Markets is registered in all 50 US states including those requiring a broker dealer to issue Reg A+ securities.
