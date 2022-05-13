Submit Release
News Search

There were 706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,497 in the last 365 days.

ATLIS electric vehicles powers forward with Nasdaq announcement

Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis Motor Vehicles

Electric vehicle company ATLIS has announced plans to list/place on the Nasdaq this summer, having reserved the ticker trading symbol “AMV”.

This new (IPO) funding will allow us to continue to scale operations to produce state-of-the-art batteries, platforms and pickups needed to advance the work truck market”
— Mark Hanchett, ATLIS Motor Vehicles Founder and CEO
MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATLIS electric vehicles power forward with Nasdaq announcement

Electric vehicle innovator ATLIS shows no sign of slowing down - after announcing new plans to list on the Nasdaq this summer, having reserved the ticker trading symbol “AMV”.

Such vehicles are integral to agriculture, utilities, construction, and the emergency services, particularly in the huge North American market.

Mark Hanchett, ATLIS Motor Vehicles Founder and CEO, said: "From inception, we've had an unwavering commitment to produce an electric truck that does not comprise performance or durability.

“This new (IPO) funding will allow us to continue to scale operations to produce state-of-the-art batteries, platforms and pickups needed to advance the work truck market. I'd like to acknowledge and thank our 20,000+ investors that have backed our efforts over the years; this is a milestone moment for them as well."

Expansion to date has been enabled by more than $30 million in crowdfunding, including a current $10 Reg A+ raise now nearing closure.

Award-winning broker dealer Rialto Markets has partnered ATLIS Motor Vehicles on this capital-raising journey and its CEO and Co-founder Shari Noonan, who received the prestigious 2022 Markets Choice Positive Change Visionary Award this week, said:

“As ATLIS has lit the way in auto technology, it has been a beacon to many other young and successful private companies, founded on the belief and confidence of their crowdfunding investor communities and creating so many options for successful growth.

“In the case of ATLIS Motor Vehicles, the crowdfunding path included a heavily oversubscribed six-week $5 million Regulation CF raise – one of 2021’s fastest – and this year’s raise has also been rapid.

“As a fast-moving and expanding company ourselves, we are so proud to have been involved in such a success story.”


________________________________________________________________
ATLIS Motor Vehicles is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The ATLIS innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com.
Rialto Markets is a FINRA Member broker dealer (Rialto Primary) operating an alternative trading system (Rialto Secondary) for private securities including those issued as a Digital Asset Security.

Rialto Primary supports companies issuing equity and debt securities through Reg CF, Reg A+, and Reg D exemptions. Rialto Markets is registered in all 50 US states including those requiring a broker dealer to issue Reg A+ securities.


For more information please contact: steve.philp@worlddigitalfoundation.com

Steve Philp
World Digital Foundation
07973159065
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

ATLIS electric vehicles powers forward with Nasdaq announcement

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.