JS Investments Launches JS Microfinance Sector Fund
JSMSF will go a long way in supporting Microfinance which is categorized as an important instrument for alleviating poverty and inequality as well as spurring economic growth of developing countries.”KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JS Investments, Pakistan’s oldest private sector asset management company has led by example again via the introduction of a microfinance sector-specific income fund called the JS Microfinance Sector Fund (JSMFSF). The initial public offering of the fund was on May 11, 2022, and is available to invest through opening an account with JS Investments (online or physical) or via our distribution channels. With this addition, the company stays true to its vision of providing investors of Pakistan access to all asset classes.
JS Microfinance Sector Fund is designed to provide investors the opportunity to tap into the growth potential of Pakistan’s Microfinance Sector. The loans in this rising sector have relatively higher yields compared to the traditional banking sector providing the informal sector with access to capital. In that, the relationship between the lender and borrower also remains mutually beneficial. The microfinance sector has witnessed great success in Pakistan with 42% per annum growth since 2012 as opposed to the traditional banking sector’s 13% growth. The sector is also leading the spectrum of available fixed income instruments in terms of yield.
JS Microfinance Sector Fund is an open-end Income Fund and its investment objective is to contribute to building a sustainable, robust, and inclusive financial sector in Pakistan. The Fund's goal is to achieve a reasonable rate of return while maintaining high liquidity by investing primarily in the low-risk Microfinance sector, the details of which are further available in our offering document available on our website. The fund offers the investors many benefits including attractive returns, professional management, diversification, tax-saving, and no lock-in period.
Commenting on the introduction of the new fund, Iffat Mankani, CEO, JS Investment Limited said: “We intend to add value to investors in the fixed income space by way of offering diversification across the spectrum of microfinance products. This provides a great opportunity for competitive returns managed under a structured risk management framework. JSIL continues to show its commitment to introducing products that are aimed at financial market development. JSMSF will go a long way in supporting Microfinance which is categorized as an important instrument for alleviating poverty and inequality as well as spurring economic growth of developing countries.”
JS Microfinance Sector Fund is an approved investment product by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and investors can commence their investment experience by opening their online account through JS Investments’ official website.
JS Investments Limited (JSIL) (estd. 1995) is the oldest private sector Asset Management Company in Pakistan. JSIL offers a wide range of investment products including mutual funds, voluntary pension schemes, and Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) to cater to the needs of individual and institutional investors. The company has played a key role in defining the standards of the Asset Management industry in Pakistan. JSIL is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and is regulated under the Non-Banking Finance Companies (Establishment and Regulation) Rules 2003 and Non-Banking Finance Companies and Notified Entities Regulations, 2008. The company is licensed by SECP to provide “Asset Management” services and “Investment Advisory” services. JSIL is a member of the Mutual Fund Association of Pakistan (MUFAP) and is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.
