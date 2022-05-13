Submit Release
News Search

There were 781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,443 in the last 365 days.

Hundreds attend funeral for Maine veteran they never knew

A Vietnam War veteran was laid to rest Thursday in Augusta, with hundreds of people there to pay their respects and honor his service.When Bangor Area Veterans United learned that Linwood Bryant Ray had no family and only a few people were expected to attend his funeral, they put out a call on social media for people to attend. That post was shared more than 1,000 times, including by the Maine Veterans Project, and more than 200 Mainers responded and showed up Thursday. Most of them never met the 76-year-old Ray.“It is incredible. I thought I was only going to see two or three people out there,” Jacqueline Cottrell said. “I’m here because we need to thank them for everything that they do.”Born in 1945 to parents Vester and Dorothy of North Carolina, Ray joined the Air Force in 1965 and served for eight years during the Vietnam War. He died in April at the Maine Veterans Home in Bangor where he lived for several years.“I met him in a one-hour period, and he was able to share what he wanted to have done,” said funeral director Joseph Kiley, who has a son in the Marine Corps. “We are living under a blanket of freedom that they provided. I can’t think of anywhere I’d rather be today than right here," Cottrell said.

AUGUSTA, Maine —

A Vietnam War veteran was laid to rest Thursday in Augusta, with hundreds of people there to pay their respects and honor his service.

When Bangor Area Veterans United learned that Linwood Bryant Ray had no family and only a few people were expected to attend his funeral, they put out a call on social media for people to attend. That post was shared more than 1,000 times, including by the Maine Veterans Project, and more than 200 Mainers responded and showed up Thursday. Most of them never met the 76-year-old Ray.

“It is incredible. I thought I was only going to see two or three people out there,” Jacqueline Cottrell said. “I’m here because we need to thank them for everything that they do.”

Born in 1945 to parents Vester and Dorothy of North Carolina, Ray joined the Air Force in 1965 and served for eight years during the Vietnam War. He died in April at the Maine Veterans Home in Bangor where he lived for several years.

“I met him in a one-hour period, and he was able to share what he wanted to have done,” said funeral director Joseph Kiley, who has a son in the Marine Corps.

“We are living under a blanket of freedom that they provided. I can’t think of anywhere I’d rather be today than right here," Cottrell said.

You just read:

Hundreds attend funeral for Maine veteran they never knew

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.