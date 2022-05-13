Black Pepper Market Report 2022-2027 | Industry Size, Demand, Price Trends, Top Companies and Future Growth

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Black Pepper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global black pepper market reached a value of US$ 3.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.37% during 2022-2027. Black pepper is a strong spice and seasoning that is widely characterized by a hot and pungent taste. It is produced from the dried and ground peppercorns that are obtained from a flowering vine belonging to the family Piperaceae. It is popularly utilized as a major ingredient in the preparation of various dishes and cuisines. It is a rich source of antioxidants, flavonoids, carotenes, and vitamins A and C. Consequently, its consumption aids in lowering cholesterol levels, regulating digestion and maintaining blood sugar levels. Apart from this, black pepper is also characterized by antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global black pepper market is majorly driven by significant growth in the food and beverages sector. With the increasing sales of ready-to-eat and convenience foods across the globe, there has been a considerable uptake of black pepper across the sector. This is further supported by the inflating disposable income levels of the masses and their shifting dietary preferences. Moreover, black pepper is increasingly being used in the formulation of numerous skincare products. Due to the widespread preference for organic skincare products across the globe, this is creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the growing awareness regarding the health benefits offered by the consumption of black pepper, the launch of innovative packaging solutions that enable users to freshly grind peppercorns in a convenient manner and easy product availability across the online and offline retail channels.

Black Pepper Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global black pepper market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Baria Pepper

• McCormick

• Everest Spices

• Olam International Limited

• British Pepper and Spice

• Catch

• MDH

• Vietnam Spice Company

• Agrifood Pacific

• Webb James

• Brazil Trade Business

• Visimex

• Indian Valley Foods Pvt. Ltd.

• DM AGRO

• Pacific Production

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global black pepper market on the basis of product, source, form, distribution channel, application and region.

Breakup by Product:

• Brazilian Black Pepper

• Lampang Black Pepper

• Malabar Black Pepper

• Sarawak Black Pepper

• Talamanca Black Pepper

• Tellicherry Black Pepper

• Vietnamese Black Pepper

Breakup by Source:

• Organic

• Inorganic

Breakup by Form:

• Ground Black Pepper

• Rough Cracked Black Pepper

• Whole Black Pepper

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal Care

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Vietnam

• Indonesia

• India

• Brazil

• Malaysia

• Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

