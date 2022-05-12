When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 12, 2022 FDA Publish Date: May 12, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared peanuts Company Name: HP Hood LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Plant Oat Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl frozen dessert

HP Hood LLC – Lynnfield, MA, is recalling 4,481 cases of Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Planet Oat Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert with a Best By date of 12/17/22, because it may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Product was distributed nationally to retail stores in the Continental United States.

This recall is limited to the following products:

Brand Planet Oat Unit Size One Pint (473mL) Product Name Planet Oat Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Item Number 70986 70990 UPC 44100709869 44100709906 Best By Date 12/17/22 12/17/22

This recall does not apply to any other UPC codes, “Best By” dates, or varieties of Planet Oat frozen dessert products.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that some Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl product, which contains peanuts, was packaged in a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough container, which does not contain the peanut allergen statement. The issue was discovered by a retail customer, which contacted Hood.

All retail customers that received the recalled products are being instructed to remove such products from their shelves. All distribution centers are being instructed check inventory, cease distribution, and notify retail customers.

Consumers who purchased the product may return it to the retail location where the purchase was made for a full refund or exchange. Consumers with questions may contact consumer affairs at 1-800-242-2423 Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 4 PM EST.

Below are images of the Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl and the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough frozen desserts and the affected “Best By” date: